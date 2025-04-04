Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault against four separate women, London’s Metropolitan Police announced Friday.

The charges stem from an investigation into the actor and comedian, which began in September 2023, after several alleged victims came forward.

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Det. Supt. Andy Furphy said in a statement. “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

According to Deadline, the investigation was sparked by allegations reported by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times.

Authorities allege that Brand raped a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulted a woman in 2001 in Westminster, London, orally raped and sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster in 2004, and sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Brand has denied similar assault and abuse claims in the past. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.