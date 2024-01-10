





The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that longtime coach Pete Carroll would be taking on a new role within the organization, meaning his tenure as head coach will conclude after 14 seasons.

The surprising decision to move on from Carroll as the team’s coach drew plenty of reactions from the football world. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was among those to weigh in, and he left a supportive message for Carroll on X on Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the Greatest Ever. “Keep Shooting” Coach. Grateful for the memories. Best is Ahead,” wrote Wilson on X, tagging Carroll in his post.

Wilson, now facing an uncertain future with the Denver Broncos, played for the Seahawks from 2012-21, where he won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2013. Wilson played 158 games for Seattle after being drafted in the third round in 2012, with Carroll coaching him throughout his entire time with the franchise.

Seattle indicated that Carroll would remain with the organization in an advisory role, though details regarding that transition were limited. Carroll said as recently as Monday that he intended to be coaching in 2024.

Carroll is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, and his 10 playoff wins are more than the rest of the franchise’s past head coaches combined.

Wilson showcased his appreciation for Carroll with his classy post on X, celebrating his 14 years at the helm in Seattle.







