The White House said Russia has resumed using bloody tactics in its war against Ukraine.

It involves throwing “masses of poorly trained soldiers right into the battlefield without proper equipment” John Kirby said.

Kirby also said that North Korea sent Russia 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







The White House said Friday that Russia has resumed employing the so-called “human wave” tactic in its war against Ukraine.

“As was the case during Russia’s failed winter offensive last year, the Russian military appears to be using human wave tactics, where they throw masses of poorly trained soldiers right into the battlefield without proper equipment, and … without proper training and preparation,” John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said.

He added that Russia “continues to show no regard for the lives of its own soldiers, willingly sacrificing them in pursuit of Putin’s goals, while Ukraine continues to fight bravely, effectively, and smartly.”

Kirby said that where Russia is making progress, it is “very scant and short.” But he said Russia’s decision to resume human wave tactics is “a sobering reminder that Russia is not prepared to give up on this fight. And as long as Russia continues its brutal assault on Ukraine, the United States must support the Ukrainian peoples’ ability to defend themselves.”

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced a new security assistance package to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression. It’s the Biden administration’s 48th “tranche of equipment” provided to Ukraine since August 2021, the Pentagon said, and it includes additional anti-tank weapons, air defense capabilities, and other equipment.

Kirby said Friday that Russia launched its renewed offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

He added that this wasn’t a surprise, given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of bringing Ukraine back into the Soviet sphere of influence.

“And I would add that we have seen the Ukrainians work very hard to repel these offensive maneuvers, and they appear to have done just that,” Kirby said.

The White House also said North Korea recently sent Russia 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions and that it believes North Korea wants Russian military assistance in return, including fighter aircraft, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and surface-to-air missiles.

White House





Kirby said the US is closely monitoring whether Moscow delivers on Pyongyang’s expectations, adding that “we have already observed Russian ships offloading containers in the DPRK, which may constitute … the initial deliveries of material from Russia.”

Kirby said that a military alliance between Russia and North Korea could undermine “regional stability and the global nonproliferation regime” and that the US is taking several steps in response to sanction the two countries.