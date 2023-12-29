Simply sign up to the War in Ukraine myFT Digest — delivered directly to your inbox.

Russia has launched its biggest missile and drone attack on multiple Ukrainian cities since the start of its full-scale invasion, killing at least 20 people and injuring 116.

In a massive raid on Friday morning against the capital Kyiv, as well as cities in the east, south and west, Russian forces launched drones and 158 missiles, officials said, including Kinzhal (Dagger) ballistic missiles, which are hard to intercept.

Worst hit appeared to be Dnipro, in the east of the country, where six people were killed and a shopping centre was set on fire, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the regional administration. A maternity hospital was also damaged.

Lieutenant-General Mykola Oleschuk, head of Ukraine’s air force, said Friday’s strikes amounted to the biggest aerial attack of the war so far. Military facilities were also targeted.

The attack comes as Ukraine endures its toughest period of the war since Russia’s full-scale invasion. A long-awaited counteroffensive ground to a halt this autumn after making only meagre territorial gains, with the land war now largely deadlocked.

Solidarity from Kyiv’s western allies appears to be faltering. A request from the Biden administration for $61bn in aid for Ukraine remains blocked in Congress. A €50bn EU support package for the coming four years was vetoed earlier this month by Hungary, although the bloc is drawing up an alternative €20bn funding plan for 2024.

One bright spot for Kyiv has been its long-range missile and drone strikes against Russia’s Black Sea fleet, with another ship destroyed in Crimea earlier this week.

Ukraine had been bracing for further Russian aerial bombardments following Moscow’s campaign last winter to destroy power and heating plants, the electricity grid and other infrastructure in a bid to disrupt the economy and destroy Ukrainian morale.

Western officials warned recently that Russia had probably been hoarding missiles and drones for another winter campaign of strikes.

General Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said that of the 158 missiles and drones launched by Russia, 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were shot down by air defence forces. However, none of the 20 or so ballistic missiles appear to have been intercepted.

Smoke rises over Kyiv after the Russian missile and drone strike © Gleb Garanich/Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram: “Today, Russia struck with almost everything it has in its arsenal: Daggers, S-300, cruise missiles, UAVs. Strategic bombers launched Kh-101/Kh-505. About 110 missiles were fired, most of them were shot down. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded.”

Attacking with a large number of varied missiles has more chance of overwhelming Ukraine’s western-supplied air defence systems.

Friday morning’s strike was vast in scale. Russia launched cruise missiles from 18 Tu-95 “Bear” bombers, ballistic missiles from Tu-22 supersonic aircraft, Kinzhals from MiG-31 fighter jets and ground-launched air defence ballistic missiles, officials said.

In Kyiv, which is well defended by multiple air defence systems, three people were killed and 17 injured. Four people were rescued from the rubble of a warehouse which was destroyed in a direct missile hit, the first to strike the capital in months.

Three people were killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and four in Zaporizhzhia.

“We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, wrote on Telegram. “But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror.”

Poland said on Friday that it had detected an “unidentified airborne object” crossing into airspace from western Ukraine. A military spokesperson said it could be connected with Russia’s missile attack. The object was detected around Zamosc, about 70km from the border.

Two people were killed in eastern Poland in November 2022 by a stray missile identified as a Ukrainian S-300 air defence interceptor.