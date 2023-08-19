A six-year-old girl is among the dead after a Russian missile struck the central square of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded following the strike which hit a university building and a theatre.

Locals had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said.

‘A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre,’ President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.

‘An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss.’

The Ukrainian president added: ‘This is what a neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against.’

The National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre damaged by a Russian attack in Chernihiv

An ambulance is pictured near the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv

Fire engines rush to the scene in Chernihiv where the missile strike took place

A short video accompanying Zelenskiy’s post showed debris scattered across a square in front of the regional drama theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged.

One body could also be briefly seen in the video slouched inside a car.

The centre of Chernihiv has since been closed to allow emergency services to access the area.

Writing on telegram regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said the attack was ‘probably a ballistic missile.’

Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of its full-scale invasion launched February 2022.

Chernihiv, which is located close to the Belarus border, was occupied by Russian forces early in Moscow’s assault on Ukraine. It was later liberated and recaptured by Kyiv’s forces.

An emergency service worker stands at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv

A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, where five were killed and dozens were wounded

Amid the strike on the Ukrainian city, Russia claimed on Saturday that it had thwarted a Kyiv drone attack on a military airfield in the Novgorod region, an area between Moscow and Saint Petersburg not previously targeted.

‘Today at about 10 am Moscow time, the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type drone on a military airfield in the Novgorod region,’ the Russian army said in a statement. It said it was shot down ‘by small arms’.

