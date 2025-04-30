Russia and North Korea started building the first road bridge between the neighbors on Wednesday, with both countries touting it as a symbol of their growing alliance.

Pyongyang emerged as one of Moscow’s main allies during the Ukraine offensive, admitting this week it had sent thousands of troops to help Moscow fight off Ukraine from the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who signed a strategic partnership with Pyongyang, recently hailed North Korea’s troops, and the Kremlin has not ruled out them parading on Red Square during World War II commemorations on May 9.