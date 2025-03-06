Putin’s allies mock Western leaders

Russian officials have warned British, French, and German troops that any Western ‘peacekeeping’ forces in Ukraine will face severe consequences. Senior politicians in Moscow have been extremely negative towards the proposal of NATO member states’ troops being deployed and have stated that such a move will result in catastrophic losses for European forces.

Dmitry Rogozin, a Russian senator and ex-deputy prime minister under Vladimir Putin, took a shot at British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for even thinking about military intervention. Rogozin has told him to try to send troops to Russia if he is feeling so brave, as per reports.

Making fun of the British military, Rogozin took a dig at the Scottish, Irish, and English soldiers and made jokes about their traditional uniforms, indicating that they would be an easy target for Russian forces. He mentioned historical fights in which British troops were annihilated, and pointed out that Russia would win once again agaist them.

Rogozin, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Industry and Transport, Education, and Science, and a former manager of the Russian satellite navigation system Glonass, claimed that all the NATO forces in Ukraine would be annihilated. He shrugged off the threat from European armies by saying that there was no way such armies could pose a threat to Russia, describing their possible intervention as stupid.

Russia claims that NATO forces have no chance of winning

Alaudinov, a major general and a high-ranking Russian military officer affiliated with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, agreed with Rogozin. He ridiculed the Western countries as being not as powerful as Ukraine in the military domain and said that Russian troops have proved their might on the ground.

Alaudinov said that if the West was able to transport 50,000 troops to the front, they would be no match for the Russian military that has been through the fire. He argued that NATO is not as powerful a military force as it once was and that the United States would not continue to support its European members.

Russia threatens full-scale mobilisation

Alaudinov also warned that Russia can mobilise up to two million men, if required, and if NATO troops attempt to enter Ukraine, Europe will suffer the worst devastation. He said that Russia is ready to suffer the worst in order to achieve victory and that God is on Russia’s side.

The Russian General’s message was clear. Alaudinov said that history has always proved Russia as the unbeaten army in battle and asked the West not to attempt to challenge Russia’s military power.

