Russia and Ukraine are due to hold direct talks in Istanbul on Wednesday evening, the Kremlin said, but added that the negotiations would not be easy.

The Russian delegation is on its way to Turkey, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The warring sides held two previous rounds of talks in Istanbul — on May 16 and June 2 — that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.

But they have made no breakthrough toward a ceasefire or a settlement to end almost three-and-a-half years of war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed new talks over the weekend, suggesting two days ago they would likely take place Wednesday.

WATCH l Trump’s latest pressure tactic to end war: Trump’s Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deadline met with skepticism U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire is being met with skepticism in Ukraine, but people are hopeful more military support could be on its way.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week threatened heavy new sanctions on Russia and countries that buy its exports unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days.

But three sources close to the Kremlin told Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin, unfazed by Trump’s ultimatum, would keep on fighting in Ukraine until the West engaged on his terms for peace, and that his territorial demands may widen.

Fierce fighting rages along more than 1,000 kilometres of the frontline. Russian troops continue their grinding advance in the east and have stepped up near daily attacks on Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones.