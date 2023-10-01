Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Close to 250 of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have been killed or injured in southern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Ukrainian military commander claimed.
Ukraine’s authorities said the casualties occurred on Saturday in Tavria, a village in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, where Ukrainian forces are looking to advance for a strategic territorial advantage.
“Over the last day, the enemy lost 248 people (84 dead, 163 wounded and one captured),” Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said in his Telegram channel on Sunday.
It comes as Russia’s former leader Dmitry Medvedev warned Moscow could annex more of Ukraine a year on from when they first claimed Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
”The special military operation will continue until the complete destruction of the Nazi regime in Kyiv. Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia,” Mr Medvedev said.
The four regions remain occupied by Moscow but it does not have complete control of any of the regions as Russian troops face Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
Tara Cobham1 October 2023 08:35
Russia intercepts 37 Ukrainian drones
Russian air defences intercepted 37 Ukrainian drones over Ukrainian territory in last 24 hours, its defence ministry said.
It said the interceptions happened on Ukrainian territory where Russia is fighting what it calls a “special military operation”.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 12:51
Five ships sail to Ukrainian sea ports using new corridor
Five ships are on their way to Ukrainian sea ports using a new corridor opened to resume agricultural exports, a Ukrainian official said.
“Five new vessels are waiting to be loaded in Ukrainian ports,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on X, formerly Twitter.
Moscow closed off Ukraine’s Black Sea ports after it invaded the country in February last year, but agreed to a Turkey-brokered deal re-opening the ports in July 2022.
But Russia later left the deal, claiming its own food and fertiliser exports were being ignored, boosting Ukraine’s farming economy.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 12:15
Sunak insists no plans to send British troops to Ukraine ‘here and now’
Prime minister Rishi Sunak said Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ suggestion that British troops could train forces in Ukraine is not for the “here and now” during the war against the Russian invasion.
Mr Sunak ruled out UK forces going to Ukraine and said that the recently appointed political head of the Ministry of Defence was discussing possible plans for the “long term”.
On a visit to Burnley ahead of the Tory party conference getting under way in Manchester, Mr Sunak said he wants to be “absolutely clear” about the situation following “some misreporting”.
He said that Britain has been training Ukrainian citizens and soldiers “for a long time” within the UK. “And what the Defence Secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 11:35
Zelensky marks Defenders of Ukraine Day in Kyiv
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in Kyiv this morning marking the Defenders of Ukraine Day.
He visited a memory wall in the capital, where he was joined by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 11:17
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 11:10
IMF to hold meetings in Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin holding meetings in Ukraine today to discuss policy goals and challenges with government officials.
The IMF said last week its mission had begun its second review of a $15.6bn multi-year loan program for the country.
The four-year programme for Kyiv is part of a $115bn global package to support the economy as Ukraine battles Russia’s invading forces.
“An IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the Fund’s European Department, starts meetings today in Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders,” Ukraine said.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 10:54
British troops ‘legal target’, Medvedev claims
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested British soldiers training Ukrainian troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces, as would German factories producing Taurus missiles should they supply Kyiv.
In a post on Telegram, Mr Medvedev first directed his ire towards recently appointed British Defence Minister Grant Shapps, who said London wants to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, in addition to training Ukrainian armed forces in Britain or other Western countries as at present.
“This will turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces. Understanding perfectly well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And not as mercenaries, but namely as British NATO specialists,” Mr Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 09:41
Russia preparing for ‘multiple further years’ of fighting in Ukraine
Russia is preparing for “multiple further years” of fighting in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.
The MoD said leaked documents show Russia’s defence spending is set to increase to 30 per cent of overall expenditure in 2024.
“These figures suggest that Russia is preparing for multiple further years of fighting in Ukraine”, it said.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 09:13
One killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia
A 61-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling last night in Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia, according to officials.
Yuriy Malashko, head of the region’s military administration, said a 66-year-old woman was also injured in the shelling.
There were also 16 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed, the administration said.
Alexander Butler1 October 2023 08:53