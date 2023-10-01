Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Close to 250 of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have been killed or injured in southern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Ukrainian military commander claimed.

Ukraine’s authorities said the casualties occurred on Saturday in Tavria, a village in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, where Ukrainian forces are looking to advance for a strategic territorial advantage.

“Over the last day, the enemy lost 248 people (84 dead, 163 wounded and one captured),” Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said in his Telegram channel on Sunday.

It comes as Russia’s former leader Dmitry Medvedev warned Moscow could annex more of Ukraine a year on from when they first claimed Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

”The special military operation will continue until the complete destruction of the Nazi regime in Kyiv. Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia,” Mr Medvedev said.

The four regions remain occupied by Moscow but it does not have complete control of any of the regions as Russian troops face Ukraine’s counteroffensive.