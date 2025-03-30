These are the key events on day 1,130 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where the war stands on Sunday, March 30:
Fighting
- Ukraine’s air force said it destroyed 65 out of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight, which caused damage in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Donetsk regions.
- At least two people were killed and 25 injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike targeted a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment buildings and other targets late on Saturday.
- Russia said it captured the village of Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.
- Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities in the past 24 hours despite having agreed on a United States-brokered deal to refrain from targeting the sites.
Politics
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an overnight address that he spoke to his top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskii, about the situation along the 1,000-km (621-mile) front line and said they were “maintaining active measures that prevent the occupiers from advancing into [Ukraine’s] Sumy and Kharkiv regions”.
- Ukraine accused Russia of committing “war crimes” after targeting a military hospital, which it said violated “the norms of international humanitarian law”. Zelenskyy said Kyiv expected a strong response from the West on the near-daily Russian attacks on the country.