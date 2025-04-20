These are the key events on day 1,151 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Sunday, April 20:
Easter truce
- In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter truce on Saturday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted Russian “assault operations” and “artillery fire are ongoing”, adding that his country would abide by the truce.
- Zelenskyy on Sunday said the Russian army was making a “pretence” of an Easter ceasefire, continuing overnight attempts to inflict front-line losses on Ukraine. He added that Ukraine’s proposal to extend the ceasefire with Russia for 30 days after Easter remains valid.
- Despite the truce, early on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported 59 instances of shelling and five assault attempts along the front line.