These are the key events on day 1,202 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10:
Fighting
- Russia launched large drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.
- Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that several districts of the capital were being attacked simultaneously, resulting in damage to buildings and fires.
- Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a “massive” drone attack struck an emergency medical building, a maternity ward and residential buildings. Kiper said that a 59-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the attack on residential buildings, but there were no casualties at the maternity ward.
- Russian air defence systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones over a two-hour period on Monday, Russian media outlets reported.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and taken control of more territory.
Diplomacy
- Russia and Ukraine on Monday carried out an exchange of prisoners of war aged under 25. The exchange followed talks between the sides earlier this month in Istanbul.
Transportation
- Russia’s civil aviation authority said early on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended flights at all four major airports serving Moscow in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.