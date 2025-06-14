Here are the key events on day 1,206 during Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here’s where things stand on Saturday, June 14:
Fighting
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said troops halted Russian forces from advancing in the northeastern Sumy region following Moscow’s deployment of approximately 53,000 troops in its direction.
- Zelenskyy dismissed Russia’s claims that its forces had crossed the administrative border into the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.
- Russia’s defence ministry said troops had taken control of the village of Zelenyi Kut in the eastern Donetsk region.
- Russian air defences shot down 110 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, its defence ministry added.
- Governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram that a 45-year-old resident was killed after a drone attack.
Diplomacy
- Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war for the fourth time in one week under agreements signed in Turkiye earlier this month.
- Russia’s defence ministry said soldiers were receiving medical treatment in Belarus before being transferred to Russia, but the ministry did not say how many prisoners of war were involved in the swap.
- Ukraine said it received the bodies of 1,200 soldiers from Moscow. According to Russian state media, Moscow did not receive any of its dead soldiers from Kyiv.
- The prisoner swaps are expected to continue until June 20-21.
- Zelenskyy stressed that Europe’s support for his country was “stalling” without the United States.
- The Ukrainian leader wrote on X that “US-Russia dialogue feels too warm” and warned that appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin would not end the war.
- Ukraine said it hoped that the ongoing military escalation between Iran and Israel would not affect its aid, as the attacks have led to a “sharp rise in oil prices”, which will hurt Kyiv and help Moscow, Zelenskyy said.
- The two sides are no closer to any temporary ceasefire agreement as a concrete step towards ending the war, despite some initial momentum from United States President Donald Trump.