A woman in her 70s was killed and two people were injured when debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone fell on a residential building in Russia’s southwestern region of Lipetsk, Regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Thursday.

Russia has made incursions near two towns, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, that are crucial to army supply routes in eastern Ukraine, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Reuters news agency. Trehubov said Russian forces are carrying out “constant attacks with the intent of breaking through” to the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Reuters.