Here are the key events on day 1,252 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, July 30:
Fighting
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice said 17 people were killed and another 42 were injured in a Russian attack on a prison near the city of Zaporizhzhia. “This attack once again demonstrates a gross violation of international humanitarian law by the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement shared on Telegram.
- A Russian attack killed five people and injured three as they waited to receive humanitarian aid in the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook.
- A Russian air attack on a hospital killed three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, in the Ukrainian city of Kamyanske, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Ukrainian military administration in Zaporizhia, said.
- A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military training ground killed three soldiers and wounded 18, Ukraine’s Ground Forces said in a post on Telegram.
- Serhiy Lysak, head of the Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk military administration, said two people were killed, including a 75-year-old woman, in separate Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa.
- A Ukrainian bomb killed a man and wounded another in Russian-occupied Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Moscow-installed authorities in Donetsk, said, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.
- Three people were killed and more than 50 apartments damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Salsk in Russia’s Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram. The drone attack also left 2,800 residents without power and saw train services suspended, Slyusar said.
- Russian forces seized the settlements of Temyrivka in the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine and Novoukrainka in the eastern Donetsk region, TASS reported, citing Russia’s Ministry of Defence.
Politics and Diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia “10 days from today” if Moscow showed no progress towards ending the war, renewing the terms he set out a day earlier.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had “taken note” of Trump’s deadline, which was shorter than the 50 days he had set out earlier in the month.
- Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday it had summoned Norway’s charge d’affaires to protest over restrictive measures introduced by the Nordic country in July against Russian fishing vessels.
Regional security
- A Colombian national acting on behalf of Russian intelligence carried out two arson attacks in Poland last year, before setting fire to a bus depot in the Czech Republic, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.