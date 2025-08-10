Here are the key events on day 1,263 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Sunday, August 10:
Fighting
-
- Russian forces launched a drone attack on a bus in Ukraine’s Kherson region, killing at least two people and wounding 16 others, according to Ukrainian officials. Another drone hit the bus as the police were responding to the attack, injuring three officers, the police added.
- Russian forces also launched 36 other attacks on settlements across the Kherson region through Friday and Saturday, killing at least one more person and injuring three, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
- Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region killed two people travelling in a car in the Bilenkivska community on Saturday morning, and a 61-year-old woman who was in her home in the Vasylivka district, a local official reported.
- In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian attack killed a 56-year-old woman and wounded a 62-year-old man in the city of Nikopol, while in the Donetsk region, other Russian attacks killed four people and wounded nine, according to officials.
- A Ukrainian drone attack on a house in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine killed one person, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported, while another assault on a car in the Borisovsky district of Russia’s Belgorod region killed a husband and wife.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that its forces had taken control of another Ukrainian village in the Donetsk region. The TASS news agency identified the village as Yablunivka.
- Russia’s Defence Ministry also said that Moscow’s forces shot down 224 Ukrainian drones on Friday night into Saturday.
Politics and Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected concessions of land in any peace deal with Russia as United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to meet in Alaska on August 15. Trump has said that his meeting with Putin could see “some swapping of territories” between Russia and Ukraine, “to the betterment of both”.
- Zelenskyy said that “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier”, and that “decisions without Ukraine” would not bring peace.
- The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Finland, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, issued a joint statement welcoming Trump’s efforts, while stressing the need to maintain support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. The leaders said “they remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force”.
- The US’s NBC News broadcaster cited an unnamed US official as saying that the Trump administration was considering inviting Zelenskyy to join the US and Russian presidents at their Alaska meeting.
- The Wall Street Journal also reported that European officials who met US Vice President JD Vance in the UK on Saturday had presented a counterproposal for peace, which included demands that a ceasefire must take place before any other steps are taken. The proposal also said that any territory exchanges must be reciprocal, with firm security guarantees.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke on Saturday and pledged to find a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, while welcoming Trump’s efforts to end the fighting, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The two leaders also pledged “their unwavering support to President Zelenskyy”, the spokesperson said.