Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

A Russian warplane has accidentally dropped a bomb on a Ukrainian town in Luhansk currently occupied by Vladimir Putin’s own troops.

The bomb which fell over Rubizhne and carries a high-explosive warhead did not cause injuries, claimed Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the region’s Moscow-appointed government, in an incident coming just days after Moscow accidentally dropped munitions over the village of Petropavlovka in the Belgorod region.

Meanwhile, at least four civilians were killed and nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alert for more than three hours on Monday morning as Russia launched a large-scale missile attack, hitting residential and industrial facilities, officials said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said the country was under several waves of cruise missile threat and in some regions ballistic missiles, with officials in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv among those to report injuries, as others reported being subject to a “massive” attack.

It came after Mr Putin was joined by families of military personnel who died in the war in Ukraine at Christmas Eve services, as he tries to bolster public support ahead of the upcoming March presidential elections.