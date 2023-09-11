Ukraine has come within a couple of miles of retaking an airport it lost to Russian-backed separatists forces in 2015 after making gains in the east, it has been claimed.

Hanna Maliar, a deputy Ukrainian defence minister, said troops had captured part of the village of Opytne in Donetsk.

The village lies just two miles from the region’s international airport, which Kyiv’s troops were forced to retreat from after two battles.

Kyiv also claimed to have made other gains in Donetsk, reportedly retaking two square kilometres in the direction of Bakhmut in the last week.

Ms Maliar said forces had seen “some success” around Klishchiivka and Andriivka, two settlements to the south of the besieged city it is attempting to encircle.

Russian military bloggers reported that Moscow’s forces had been forced to “withdraw” near Andriivka following Ukrainian offensives.

Follow the latest updates here.