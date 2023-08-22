Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow
Russia has again been forced to shut down its air space over the three biggest airports in Moscow, where arrivals and departures were suspended in the early hours of this morning after a swarm of Ukrainian drones reportedly hit buildings in the capital region, officials said.
“Flights are not being received, departures are delayed,” a person aware of the situation told the Russian news agency TASS.
This comes right after the Russian military claimed to have brought down four Ukrainian drones near Moscow and over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.
At least one drone was shot down in the Odintsovo district near Chastsy settlement to the west of Moscow and four blasts were heard shortly after 3am local time (00.00 GMT).
Videos published by Russian media outlet Baza showed broken windows in a high rise apartment building, debris on a pavement and a car with a hole in its glass roof hatch. “Windows were shaking,” a witness said.
Ukraine has never taken responsibility for drone strikes on Russian and Russia-controlled territory that have surged recently.
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 04:07
On the ground in Ukraine, the desperate fight to protect a key city from 100,000 of ‘Putin’s thugs’
“We were born here, lived here all our lives, and we’ll die here,” says Antonia Samuelska as she trudges along with the aid of a walking stick on a deserted street in Kupiansk. “We have no other home anywhere else, we’ll have to accept what comes.”
The stillness of a hot afternoon under a blazing sun is broken by the sudden roar of artillery fire, three rounds landing one after the other in quick succession, not far away, spraying dust and debris up into the air with plumes of flame and smoke.
The northeastern city of Kupiansk is a key target for Russia as it attempts to fight back against Ukraine’s summer offensive. As relentless shelling bombards the city, Kim Sengupta meets residents and soldiers facing daily assault:
Maryam Zakir-Hussain22 August 2023 08:15
Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander’s crash on the moon
The head of Russia’s space agency said Monday that the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly, and he blamed the country’s decades-long pause in lunar exploration for the mishap.
The pilotless Luna-25 had been scheduled to land Monday while aiming to become the first spacecraft to touch down on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe important reserves of frozen water and precious elements may exist.
Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said the spacecraft’s engines were turned on over the weekend to put Luna-25 into a “pre-landing orbit” but did not shut down properly, plunging the lander onto the moon.
“Instead of the planned 84 seconds, it worked for 127 seconds. This was the main reason for the emergency,” Borisov told Russian state news channel Russia 24.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain22 August 2023 08:02
Two Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow region
A Reuters reporter in the Odintsovo district near the settlement of Chastsy to the west of Moscow, where one of the two drones was shot down in the early hours of Tuesday morning, heard four blasts shortly after 0300 local time (0000 GMT).
“Windows were shaking,” she said.
The Russian defence ministry said that nobody had been hurt in the latest attack.
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled tonight,” it said in a statement.
“Two drones were detected and destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of the Moscow region.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain22 August 2023 07:45
Putin was meant to be at a summit in South Africa this week. Why was he asked to stay away?
While all the others are set to attend the meetings in person, Putin will dial in on a video call.
The reason? An International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for the Russian president put summit host South Africa in a sticky situation and ultimately resulted in Putin staying at home.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain22 August 2023 07:29
Attack on Russian strategic bomber Tu-22M3 came from own territory, says UK MoD
The latest attack on Russia’s bomber jet by uncrewed aerial vehicle or drones likely came from inside the Russian territory, the British Ministry of Defence said today.
The ministry said a Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bomber of Russia’s Long Range Aviation (LRA) was “highly likely destroyed” at Soltsky-2 Airbase in Novgorod Oblast which is 650 km away from Ukraine’s border. It noted Russian Defence Ministry’s response that a copter-style uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) was responsible for the attack.
“If true, this adds weight to the assessment that some UAV attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory. Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia,” the British MoD said.
“Russia has frequently used BACKFIRE bombers to launch the notoriously inaccurate AS-4 KITCHEN heavy anti-ship missiles against Ukraine. Early in the war, they also carried out the intense bombardment of Mariupol using unguided bombs,” it added in its latest intelligence update.
The attack is at least the third successful attack on LRA airfields, “again raising questions about Russia’s ability to protect strategic locations deep inside the country”.
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 07:16
Russia military claims two Ukrainian drones downed near Crimea
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its military jammed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea on Monday night.
The drones crashed into the water at around 11pm local time (20.00 GMT), 40 kilometres to the northwest from Crimea, the military said in a statement.
Ukraine has not taken responsibility for attacks inside Russia or Russia-held territories but has intensified its bid to recapture the illegally annexed peninsula.
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 07:02
Monday attacks in Moscow injure 2, disrupts 90 flights
At least two people were injured yesterday when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defences fell on a house in the Moscow region, the regional governor said.
Nearly 90 airplane flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia said it jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the Istrinsky district nearby.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky – were restricted, disrupting 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.
The governor of Kaluga region, south of Moscow, said a drone attack had also been repelled there. Mash, a Russian news channel on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone downed in Kaluga region had landed on a military airfield, causing a crater and a fire that was quickly put out.
Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory but in a rare instance, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said it oversaw an attack on the Russian Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region.
“We can state that groups coordinated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian defence ministry succeeded at their work,” Andriy Yusov, the spokeperson of the agency, told the RBC-Ukraine news outlet.
“It is known that several enemy aircraft were damaged,” he said declining to comment whether the airfield was hit by drones. Asked about the attack on Moscow he said that “the GUR is working” but refused to give details.
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 06:26
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 05:55
Wagner chief Prigozhin shares first video since failed coup, hints he’s in Africa and recruiting
Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin shared his first video address two months after his failed coup against Vladimir Putin as he appeared in a clip likely shot in Africa.
The video was shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group yesterday.
“The temperature is +50 – everything as we like. The Wagner PMC makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa – more free. Justice and happiness – for the African people, we’re making life a nightmare for Isis and Al-Qaeda and other bandits,” he said in a video.
He then added Wagner is recruiting people and the group “will fulfil the tasks that were set”. The video is accompanied by a telephone number for those who want to join the group.
Mr Prigozhin was seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands. In the distance, there are more armed men and a pickup truck.
The Independent has not verified the date and exact location of the video but Mr Prigozhin’s comments and posts in the Telegram channels hinted it was shot in Africa.
Arpan Rai22 August 2023 05:21