Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Russia has again been forced to shut down its air space over the three biggest airports in Moscow, where arrivals and departures were suspended in the early hours of this morning after a swarm of Ukrainian drones reportedly hit buildings in the capital region, officials said.

“Flights are not being received, departures are delayed,” a person aware of the situation told the Russian news agency TASS.

This comes right after the Russian military claimed to have brought down four Ukrainian drones near Moscow and over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

At least one drone was shot down in the Odintsovo district near Chastsy settlement to the west of Moscow and four blasts were heard shortly after 3am local time (00.00 GMT).

Videos published by Russian media outlet Baza showed broken windows in a high rise apartment building, debris on a pavement and a car with a hole in its glass roof hatch. “Windows were shaking,” a witness said.

Ukraine has never taken responsibility for drone strikes on Russian and Russia-controlled territory that have surged recently.