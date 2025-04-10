Russia on Thursday released a dual citizen jailed for donating to a charity providing aid to Ukraine in a swap with the United States for a German Russian citizen accused of exporting sensitive U.S. electronics for use in Russia’s military.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ksenia Karelina, a Russia-U.S. citizen who was found guilty last year of treason by a Russian court for donating money to a U.S.-based charity providing humanitarian support to Ukraine, was on her way home.

Her lawyer confirmed that Karelina had been released as part of a swap for Arthur Petrov, a dual German Russian citizen arrested in 2023 in Cyprus at the request of the U.S. for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.