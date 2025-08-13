NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission



Two Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets were scrambled from Ämari Air Base in Estonia under NATO’s Air Policing mission on August 13, 2025. Their task was to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to Alliance airspace. This was the first time Italian-operated F-35s carried out such an interception over the Baltic region.

NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission designed to ensure the integrity of Alliance airspace. The Baltic States—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—do not have their own fighter aircraft, so NATO allies rotate deployments to secure the region’s skies. Italy’s current deployment at Ämari is part of this effort.



August 13 Interception



According to NATO Air Command, the Italian jets intercepted two Russian aircraft: a Sukhoi Su-24 and a Sukhoi Su-27. Neither aircraft had filed flight plans or was transmitting active transponder signals. NATO reports such activity as consistent with reconnaissance or probing flights.

Russian Aircraft Details



The Sukhoi Su-24 is a twin-engine aircraft designed for low-level penetration and precision strikes. The Sukhoi Su-27, spotted with Kaliningrad-based unit markings, is a long-range air superiority fighter often used to escort strike aircraft. NATO assessments suggest these flights originated from the Kaliningrad exclave, allowing for quick deployment to test NATO’s response time.

Italian F-35 Deployment Significance



The Italian Air Force’s F-35s, operated by the 32nd Wing detachment, bring advanced stealth, radar, and sensor technology to NATO’s Quick Reaction Alert network. These capabilities enable early detection and tracking of multiple airborne threats. Their involvement in this mission provided both tactical advantages and valuable intelligence on Russian aerial activity.

Previous Russian Air Activity Near NATO Airspace



This interception followed a separate incident on July 22, 2025, when NORAD identified Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers near Alaska. The bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighters. US F-35 and F-16 jets monitored the formation, which stayed in international airspace. That mission lasted 15 hours and included aerial refueling, reflecting Russia’s ongoing testing of response capabilities.

Increasing NATO-Russia Encounters



These consecutive incidents highlight a growing pattern of Russian military flights near NATO territory. The Baltic Sea and Arctic regions remain areas of frequent aerial interactions, with both sides seeking to monitor each other’s readiness and operational patterns.

FAQs



Why is the Italian F-35 interception over the Baltic significant?

It was the first time Italian-operated fifth-generation F-35 fighters carried out a NATO Baltic Air Policing interception, enhancing Alliance capabilities and providing intelligence on Russian flight behavior.

What aircraft were intercepted by the Italian F-35s?

The intercepted aircraft were a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 strike plane and a Sukhoi Su-27 air superiority fighter, both flying without flight plans or active transponders near Alliance airspace.

