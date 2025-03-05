French President Emmanuel Macron has warned of the threat to Europe from Russia. In a televised speech on Monday evening, Macron said that Russia is continuing to pursue its rearmament in parallel with its war of aggression against Ukraine.

“In this context, who can believe that today’s Russia will stop at Ukraine? Russia has become a threat to France and Europe while I am speaking to you and for years to come.”

“Overall, our prosperity and our security have become more uncertain, and it must be said that we are entering a new era,” Macron said.

“Beyond Ukraine, the Russian threat is present and affects the countries of Europe. It affects us.” Russia has already turned the Ukraine conflict into a global conflict, the French president asserted.