Russian drones struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 17, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

A drone slammed into a residential tower block in the city, causing damage to three floors and trapping residents, emergency services said.

The two killed in the attack were a married couple, according to regional Gov. Oleh Kiper, who added that three children were among the injured. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, more than 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight and on Saturday morning over western Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war, now in its fourth year. The race by both sides to develop increasingly sophisticated and deadlier drones has turned the war into a testing ground for new weaponry.

At the start of June, nearly one-third of Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet was destroyed or damaged in a covert Ukrainian operation using cheaply made drones sneaked into Russian territory.

At the start of June, nearly one-third of Moscow's strategic bomber fleet was destroyed or damaged in a covert Ukrainian operation using cheaply made drones sneaked into Russian territory. Ukraine launched what it calls its longest-range attack against Russia, using drones to target Russian warplanes. Ukrainian authorities said they had been planning this for more than a year and a half.

Smaller, short-range drones are used by both sides on the battlefield and in areas close to the roughly 1,000-kilometre frontline.

The UB Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report published Thursday that short-range drone attacks killed at least 395 civilians and injured 2,635 between the start of the war in February 2022 and April 2025. Almost 90 per cent of the attacks were by the Russian armed forces, it reported.

More than 13,300 civilians have died and more than 34,700 have been injured in the war, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a June 11 report.