The Russian Embassy in Cairo is urging Russian tourists holidaying in Sharm El Sheikh to exercise extreme caution following an Israeli attack on Iran.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Friday, the Embassy asked Russian citizens planning to travel to the area to assess the associated risks.

“Russian citizens in Sharm El Sheikh and its vicinity,” the statement read, “given that the distance to the border with Israel is 190 kilometers, and some Egyptian population centers are even closer, we ask you to exercise greater caution in light of the Israeli missile attack on Iran launched on June 13, and the anticipated retaliatory measures.”

The Embassy added, “We suggest that Russian citizens planning to travel to Sharm El Sheikh closely monitor the situation in the region and evaluate the risks arising in territories near Israel.”

Earlier Friday, Israel announced it had launched a “precise and integrated preemptive strike to hit Iran’s nuclear program, based on qualitative intelligence, and in response to ongoing aggression from Iran against Israel.”