The Russian army has severely bombarded Cherkasy Oblast with attack drones overnight, with hits occurring to grain storage facilities in the city of Uman.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The grain storage facilities caught fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured and hospitalised.

PHOTO: SES

The State Emergency Service added that emergency rescuers are fighting the blaze over a total area of more than 3,000 square metres. Eleven vehicles and 52 personnel were engaged in responding to the fire.

The response to the aftermath of the attack is currently underway. All relevant services are working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting the latest crimes of Russian terrorists.

Furthermore, Lysak said drone strikes on civilian infrastructure occurred in Kryvyi Rih. Destruction is observed, a fire broke out, and emergency workers have contained the fire.

The Russians hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. They also hit the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, damaging a power line and a gas pipeline.

No one was killed or injured in the Russian attacks.

