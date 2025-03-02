Russian three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev has died at the age of 49, Russian sports officials said Sunday.

Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev told Tass news agency that Saitiev’s death was “premature and tragic” but provided no further details. Tass said only that he had died in Moscow.

Degtyarev described Saitiev as one of the most decorated freestyle wrestlers in history and praised his “inestimable” contribution to sport.

Saitiev won Olympic gold in the 74-kilogram category at the 1996, 2004 and 2008 Games and was a six-time world and European champion.

Saitiev, who retired in 2009, was awarded several civil honors in Russia and had served as a member of the State Duma lower house of parliament.