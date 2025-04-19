Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, citing humanitarian reasons during a Kremlin meeting.

The ceasefire will last from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until midnight Sunday, coinciding with Easter celebrations, according to the Kremlin.

“We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example. At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions,” Putin said.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.