A new video appears to show a Russian tank hitting a mine, catching on fire, and sinking into water.

The tank was destroyed by 155-mm remote anti-armor mine ammunition “RAAMS,” said a report.

The incident comes as Ukraine continues to make gains in the region of Zaporizhzhia.

A new video shared on Telegram appears to show a Russian tank hit a mine, catch fire, and crash into a body of water.

Fighters of the 44th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank with the help of 155-mm remote anti-armor mine ammunition “RAAMS,” per the Telegram channel that posted the video.

Insider reporter Alia Shoaib previously wrote that US-supplied remote anti-armor mines fired in shells were being used to destroy Russian tanks.

The incident reportedly occurred during battles to liberate the settlement of Novoprokopivka.In the video, a Russian tank is seen driving over a mine. It keeps moving forward at speed, billowing smoke until it crashes into a body of water and sinking in flames. It is unclear if any of the tank’s crew escaped.

Insider could not independently verify the video.

Novoprokopivka is in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, south of Robotyne. The region has been a crucial frontline during Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s forces have made gains in Novoprokopivka and the nearby village of Verbove, Euromaidan Press reports.

Geolocated footage published on September 26 suggests that Russia no longer controls a trench line west of Verbove, The Institute for the Study of War reports. The trench line, more than half a mile long, is roughly eight miles away from Novoprokopivka.

Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi noted that Ukrainian troops were steadily advancing in southern Ukraine and stated that “there will be good news” in the Zaporizhia operational direction, but he did not provide additional information, per the ISW.

On September 27, Euronews reported that a Kremlin-affiliated military blogger had claimed that Ukrainian forces had reached the northern outskirts of Novoprokopivka.