Russia is sinking ships to protect the Kerch Bridge to Crimea from Ukraine’s naval drones.

But small, smart exploding vessels could still navigate the barrier and hit their target.

Ukraine’s fleet of waterborne drones has terrorized the Black Sea, hitting ships and supply lines.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



With Ukraine’s small but mighty naval drones terrorizing Russian assets in the Black Sea, Russia has resorted to sinking old ships to create a protective barrier for its key Kerch Bridge to occupied Crimea.

But the defensive line of wrecked ferries and ship barges is far from a catch-all solution, an expert told Insider; it could just be a Band-Aid on a bullet hole.

Over the weekend, satellite images showed what appeared to be a barrier in the water along a section of the Kerch Bridge that was previously damaged by a naval drone attack in July.

The barrier is estimated to be less than a mile in length — a small fraction of the massive 12-mile-long bridge. One thread on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, showed progress images of the barrier in the works.







The visuals suggest Russia has been hard at work attempting to protect the Kerch Bridge — a vital asset for their forces and civilians and a key target for Ukraine — from Ukraine’s unmanned surface vessel (USV) attacks. But it’s unclear if the barrier of purposefully sunken ships will actually do much against drone boats.

“They appear to be an attempt to protect the bridge from maritime threats, but it will probably not work against smaller drone boats like those Ukraine has been using against Russian Navy ships anchored around Crimea,” Bryan Clark, a former US Navy officer and defense expert at the Hudson Institute, told Insider.

This video grab taken from a Crimea24TV footage on July 17, 2023 shows the damaged Kerch bridge — linking Crimea to Russia – which was heavily damaged following a drone attack.

Crimea24TV/AFP via Getty Images





Ukrainian intelligence picked up on Russia’s plan to sink six of its own, likely scrapped, ferries to create a barrier in late August, adding that it was unclear how they were measuring, placing, and sinking the boats.

The ships Russia appears to be sinking were destined for the scrapyard, but could have been valuable for recycling parts. Those assets are being sunk to try and stop rather cheap, remote-operated USVs.

But the six partially-submerged ships only cover a small section — a portion of the bridge that was previously attacked — and highlight the many challenges to protecting the 12-mile-long asset.

“The spacing between these submerged hulks is wide enough for small vessels to get through and Ukrainian uncrewed vessels have a shallow draft and enough automation and sensor capability to avoid obstacles,” Clark told Insider, adding that while Russia may be betting that the small vessels won’t be able to “carry large enough explosive charges to damage the bridge,” these drones “can be very precise and place their warheads at the exact spot to maximize impact on a structure like a bridge.”

It’s another example of Russia being slow to adapt its force protection of military assets to Ukraine’s more scrappy attacks.

The apparent Russian plan comes after recent and relentless Ukrainian USV attacks against Russian forces in the Black Sea.

In July, an explosion apparently caused by a surface drone rocked a section of the Kerch Bridge, wrecking the roadbed and killing two adults. There was an immediate impact on civilian and military transportation to Crimea, although much of Russia’s military supply lines moved to northern land bridges after a previous attack on the Kerch Bridge in October 2022.

The attack shook the Kremlin, who called it “a terror attack.” Russian officials and President Vladimir Putin see the Kerch Bridge, finished in 2018, as a crowning achievement, a symbol of Putin’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and a more permanent transportation, economic, and tourist connector between mainland Russia and the peninsula.

Ukraine, on the other hand, views the bridge with contempt. With Crimea being among the most important territory for Kyiv to reclaim in the war, the Kerch Bridge is an important bond to sever.

A picture taken on July 17, 2023 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces. Waterborne drones struck the sole bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula on July 17, in a deadly attack on a vital supply route claimed by Ukraine’s security services.

STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images





There have been other attacks on Russian ships and targets, too, with Ukraine effectively using its fleet of drones as a sort of makeshift navy to antagonize Russian forces in the Black Sea.

In early August, a first-person view (FPV) drone attacked the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. In a video shared online, the drone was able to approach the ship apparently undetected before detonating on impact.

Despite Russian denials that the warship was hit, a photo from the day after the attack showed the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing heavily — a sign of significant damage and flooding.

Other attacks, like one in August on the merchant tanker Sig, suggest Russia has been unprepared to defend against Ukrainian drones. The sleek, black USVs — often the size of a small boat or jet ski, like the one likely used in the July attack on the bridge — are tricky to spot in the water, and even just one’s explosive payload can have serious consequences.