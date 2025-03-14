MOSCOW – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Ukrainian troops remaining in the Kursk region of Russia will be ruthlessly destroyed if they continue to fight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s request to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk, saying that Russia would guarantee their safety if they surrendered.

Medvedev posted on social media that this was a humane gesture but the flipside for Ukraine was that “if they refuse to lay down their arms, they will all be methodically and mercilessly destroyed”.

He said the coming hours would show what choice Kyiv would make. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.