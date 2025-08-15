LONDON (Reuters) -World markets are watching closely as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska later on Friday to seal a possible ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

This was a conflict that sparked an energy shock, sent food prices soaring, battered European assets and cut Russia’s economy off from much of the Western world.

Details and the longevity of any agreement will be key.

“The big issue will be, of course, that even if we get a ceasefire, how sustainable is that?,” said Zurich Insurance Group’s chief markets strategist Guy Miller.

Here is how Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two has shaped markets.

1/ EUROPE HURT

Europe’s reliance on cheap Russian gas meant its economy and stock market were ill-equipped to handle surging energy prices, and Germany’s economy, Europe’s industrial powerhouse, stagnated.

Stocks were broadly punished, with sectors reliant on low energy prices, such as industrials and chemicals, notably hit.

European banks also took a drubbing but have since recovered as those exposed to Russia cut ties.

It has not been all doom and gloom and the European STOXX 600 index is not far off March’s record high.

Aerospace and defence stocks have had a supercharged rally since February 2022, with gains ranging from over 600% for Leonardo to over 1,500% for Rheinmetall.

“If the fighting stops in Ukraine, I’d expect defence stocks to come off a little bit but I think the fundamental reason why defence stocks have rallied is still there,” said Toni Meadows, CIO at BRI Wealth Management.

“If Putin is still there and Trump is still there, then the need for Europe to spend on defence is still there.”

2/ HEATED

The invasion triggered a surge in European energy prices. Brent crude rose as much as 30% to $139 a barrel, while natural gas prices soared nearly 300% to record highs.

Crude subsided in the following months. But Dutch TTF futures, the regional benchmark for natural gas soared as Europe scrambled for an alternative to the Russian gas that fed over 40% of total demand.

Europe has since become increasingly reliant on U.S. super-chilled liquefied natural gas. The European Union has committed to boosting its purchases of U.S. crude, gas and coal from around $75 billion in 2024 to $250 billion per year to 2027, under a new U.S. trade deal – a figure most experts say is unrealistic.

Oil and gas prices are below 2022 peaks, but they are higher than five years ago, up 50% and 300%, respectively.

3/ GENIE OUT OF THE BOTTLE