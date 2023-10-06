Rishi Sunak confirms HS2’s Manchester leg will be scrapped
Labour has won the Rutherglen and West Hamilton by-election with a big victory over the SNP.
In the end, the party’s candidate Michael Shanks won 17,845 votes, out of a total of 30,531 cast and the margin of a 20 per cent victory was twice what pundits had predicted.
Out of an electorate of 82,104, some 37.19 per cent turned out to cast a vote.
The Rutherglen and West Hamilton contest was triggered by the ousting of former SNP Margaret Ferrier, who was found to have broken Covid rules when she travelled between Glasgow and London after testing positive for the virus during lockdown in 2020.
Ms Ferrier was ejected from the seat following Scotland’s first-ever recall petition — a mechanism that allows voters to remove an MP by signing a petition.
With his party commanding a large lead in national polling, Labour’s candidate Michael Shanks was expected to come out on top against the SNP’s Katy London and the Conservative Party hopeful Thomas Kerr.
The SNP was always likely to be heavily punished for the sins of Ms Ferrier, whose breach of Covid rules was a source of anger and frustration among locals who were unable to see or visit their loved ones during lockdown.
Scottish Labour congratulates Michael Shanks after win
“A huge congratulations to our fantastic candidate Michael Shanks,” Scottish Labour wrote in a social media post on X, following his victory in the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election.
“You led a positive campaign focused on the priorities of people across Rutherglen & Hamilton West. We know you’ll do an amazing job representing this constituency.”
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 October 2023 03:52
Labour celebrate by-election victory
Graeme Massie6 October 2023 02:12
Scottish Labour leader welcomes victory
“This seismic result shows Scottish politics has changed. Scots are tired of two tired, failing and incompetent governments. Scottish Labour is now the party of change and tonight demonstrates Scotland will lead the way in delivering a Labour Government,” tweeted Anas Sarwar.
What a result! Congratulations to Labour's newest MP- @MGShanks. He will be a great servant of his community.
To everyone who helped make this happen- the Labour family & the families of Rutherglen & Hamilton W- thank you! We will deliver the change our country so deeply needs. pic.twitter.com/eYmFmT7wyf
— Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 6, 2023
Graeme Massie6 October 2023 02:07
Starmer’s hopes of becoming PM boosted after winning key by-election
By-election was seen as a big test for Keir Starmer ahead of the next general election.
Graeme Massie6 October 2023 02:00
Labour wins Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election
Labour has won the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election. More to follow.
Graeme Massie6 October 2023 01:49
Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election: Key statistics
When voters went to the polls in Rutherglen & Hamilton West on Thursday, it was only the second time that the SNP has had to defend a seat at a Westminster by-election.
The first occasion was in May 2021, when the party successfully held the seat of Airdrie & Shotts – albeit with a reduced majority.
Here are some more key facts and figures from the constituency.
Matt Mathers6 October 2023 00:30
Turnout confirmed to be 37.19%
The turnout figures for the by-election have been confirmed by officials in Scotland, with an overall turnout of 37.19 per cent. A total of 30,531 votes were cast from an electorate of 82,104.
Graeme Massie6 October 2023 00:17
