Thousands of Kenyans took to the streets of Nairobi on Wednesday to mark one year since deadly protests rocked the nation over tax hikes and economic hardship. Ahead of the protests, the authorities fortified government buildings and blocked roads. Nevertheless, demonstrators—many waving flags and holding images of victims—marched undeterred, chanting calls for President Ruto’s resignation. While Ruto eventually gave in to the youths’ demands last year, public anger has persisted due to the police’s excessive use of force. This discontent was recently brought to the fore after a 31-year-old blogger, Albert Ojwang, was killed in police custody. Six people have since been charged with his murder. Nevertheless, public discontent remains high, particularly over what many see as Ruto’s failure to fulfill his promises on corruption, inflation, and youth unemployment.

