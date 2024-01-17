Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill
Sir Keir Starmer has attacked Rishi Sunak’s “farcical” government in a brusing PMQs showdown, as the prime minister faces the biggest test of his premiership in a crunch Commons vote on his flagship Rwanda policy.
A group of 60 right-wing Tory MPs, backed by Boris Johnson, threatened the PM’s plan by backing amendments aimed at toughening it up on Tuesday evening, with both Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith quitting as deputy chairmen to vote with the rebels.
If around 30 of the rebels carry out their threats to vote against Mr Sunak again on Wednesday night, the PM will be handed a humiliating defeat – potentially sparking yet another Tory leadership contest or a general election within weeks.
One senior Sunak ally claimed to The Independent that the risk of an early election – with an almost certain Labour victory – will make the rebels will back off, allowing the PM and his battered administration to live to fight another day.
Jane Dalton17 January 2024 14:20
Right-wingers are pushing to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to prevent or delay a person being removed to Rwanda.
Barney Davis17 January 2024 18:06
Former home secretary Suella Braverman criticised the government’s efforts to tackle the small boats, saying this bill was ministers’ “third time round” the issue. She told the Commons: “The British people are fed up. They have run out of patience … And this is our last chance to get it right.”
Barney Davis17 January 2024 18:05
Bob Seely, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight, outlined the options for his party in The Commons: “[If] we vote down the bill, there will be no flights at all – the left are in clover.
“The liberal elite will be smiling all the way to the next election. There will be 100 colleagues on this side of the house to return and there will be nobody to challenge woke or large scale illegal immigration whatsoever.”
“What will make the liberal elite the happiest will be to see the bil strangled in the courts because of its weaknesses,” Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich, interjected.
Barney Davis17 January 2024 18:05
UK on collision course with international law – Labour
Labour chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee Dame Diana Johnson warned Conservative former minister Robert Jenrick’s amendment’s could put the UK “on a collision course with international law”.
She told the Commons: “I am concerned about these amendments because I think if they were to be accepted they would put the United Kingdom on a collision course with international law.”
It comes as Tory rebels meet outside the House of Commons. There were 60 last night for Cash amendment. To vote down the third reading needs only 29 or more rebels.
Barney Davis17 January 2024 17:53
Government scraps guidance saying officials must obey European court injunctions
Tory rebels insisted that the Rwanda legislation failed to go far enough to block last-minute, rule 39 injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.
In a desperate bid to reassure the Tory right-wing rebels, Mr Sunak’s illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said ministers were considering tweaking the civil service code to remind officials to follow ministerial decisions.
The government then shared an exchange of letters between top officials at the Home Office and Cabinet Office confirming the government had scrapped guidance for civil servants saying they should obey injunctions from the European court.
Instead, civil servants must now refer any rule 39 injunctions for a ministerial decision immediately.
But many right-wing rebels were unimpressed. Ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick has told MPs that the attorney general had advised ministers they could not ignore injunctions from the European court.
Mr Jenrick warned that “we will find ourselves in exactly the same situation we were in in the summer of 2022” – when a Rwanda deportation flight was stopped after an injunction.
Adam Forrest17 January 2024 17:51
Civil servants in ‘impossible’ position over Rwanda Bill
Civil service union Prospect said draft guidance for officials on the Rwanda plan could put them in an “impossible situation”.
Deputy general secretary Garry Graham said: “This in effect could put civil servants in an impossible position where the choice is potentially between breaking international law, disobeying the instructions of a minister (and facing potential disciplinary action) or resigning.
“This is a problem of the Government’s own making and they should not be putting civil servants in this invidious position.”
Barney Davis17 January 2024 17:45
Rwanda voting could go on for hours
The first vote should be on former immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s amendment 11, expected at 6pm which ensures that the Human Rights Act does not apply to Rwanda deportations.
After that there could be 10 more votes which could last more than three hours with a third reading and final vote expected at 9.30pm.
This could last an hour, and will culminate in another crucial vote in the Commons.
If this passes, the Safety of Rwanda Bill will pass through the Commons on to the House of Lords where the voting will begin again.
Barney Davis17 January 2024 17:38
Senior Tory warns rebels against ‘pulling pin out of another grenade’
Conservative former minister Tim Loughton has warned Conservative MPs who intend to vote against the Rwanda Bill to “stop and consider before they pull the pin out of another grenade”.
Mr Loughton argued that members should “let the Government get on with the job”, telling the Commons: “I support the spirit of what honourable members are trying to put forward with this amendment 23 but I don’t support the method.
“We all know that this is a very difficult, complex and sensitive issue to get this Rwanda legislation through, we have to strike a very fine balance between not trampling on international law, but at the same time enabling our government to get on with the measures which it was elected to do.”
He added: “My honourable friends just need to stop and consider before they pull the pin out of another grenade. If this Bill does not go through there is no plan B for dealing with those people for whom we cannot transport them back to the country from which they came, there will be no Rwanda Bill, no Rwanda scheme, no deterrent policy and no obvious end to the small boats.”
Andy Gregory17 January 2024 17:34
Tim Farron ridicules Rwanda bill with Blackburn Rovers jibe
Speaking in The Commons, Lib Dem MP Tim Farron ridiculed the Bill, saying: “If we are going to declare Rwanda safe just because we want it to be, I declare Blackburn Rovers back in the Premier League, and Alan Shearer to be 30 years younger and back in a number nine shirt playing upfront for us.
“There we are, make it so.”
It came in response to senior right-wing Tory Sir John Hayes seeking to unite Conservative factions who disagreed over the Rwanda Bill. He told the Commons: “We want on this side of the chamber to travel to the same destination, what we are debating is the journey to get there.”
The Conservative former minister added mass migration is “perhaps the biggest existential crisis facing this country”, and told MPs: “The problem is that as fast as we process people, more and more arrive. So until you deal with the root of the problem, you can never really tackle either the costs I describe nor the disillusion felt by our constituents.”
MPs are expected to start voting on amendments at around 6pm.
Barney Davis17 January 2024 17:31