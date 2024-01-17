Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill

Sir Keir Starmer has attacked Rishi Sunak’s “farcical” government in a brusing PMQs showdown, as the prime minister faces the biggest test of his premiership in a crunch Commons vote on his flagship Rwanda policy.

A group of 60 right-wing Tory MPs, backed by Boris Johnson, threatened the PM’s plan by backing amendments aimed at toughening it up on Tuesday evening, with both Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith quitting as deputy chairmen to vote with the rebels.

If around 30 of the rebels carry out their threats to vote against Mr Sunak again on Wednesday night, the PM will be handed a humiliating defeat – potentially sparking yet another Tory leadership contest or a general election within weeks.

One senior Sunak ally claimed to The Independent that the risk of an early election – with an almost certain Labour victory – will make the rebels will back off, allowing the PM and his battered administration to live to fight another day.