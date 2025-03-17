Rwanda has cut diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying it has been “consistently undermined” by the European nation during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Brussels has been leading calls for European nations to sanction Rwanda over its support for the M23, a rebel group at the centre of DR Congo’s crisis.

The authorities in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, have given Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

Belgium, which is the former colonial power, has said it will respond to these measures and labelled Rwanda’s decision “disproportionate”.

Despite assertions from the UN and US, Rwanda has denied backing the M23.

In its statement on Monday, Kigali accused Brussels of attempting to “sustain its neo-colonial delusions”.

“Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilise both Rwanda and the region,” the statement said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot responded to Rwanda’s measures on social media, saying: “This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue.”

Prevot said Rwandan diplomats in Belgium will be declared “persona non grata”.

This declaration can lead to the removal of diplomatic status and often results in the expulsion or the withdrawal of recognition of envoys.

Around 7,000 people have been killed in the fighting between the M23 and DR Congo’s armed forces in the east of the country since the beginning of the year, the Congolese authorities have said.

According to the UN children’s agency, Unicef, more than 850,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the conflict increased in intensity in January.

In the past two months, the M23 have taken control of two key cities – Goma and Bukavu.

In an attempt to pressure Rwanda into withdrawing its support for the M23 Britain has cut some of its aid to the country.

Last month, the UN Security Council demanded that the M23 end hostilities and that Rwanda should pull its troops out of DR Congo.

