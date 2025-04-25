FRANKFURT (Reuters) -RWE has stopped its U.S. offshore wind activities for now in light of regulatory uncertainty under the administration of President Donald Trump, its CEO said in a speech manuscript published ahead of the utility’s annual general meeting.

“We remain cautious given the political developments. We have introduced higher requirements for future investments in the U.S.,” Markus Krebber said in the speech for the AGM, which is scheduled to take place on April 30.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)