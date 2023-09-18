Ryan, a global tax services and software provider, has partnered with Cygnet Infotech, a global IT solution provider to strengthen its ability to solve clients’ tax compliance and reporting challenges across EMEA.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Cygnet’s tax technology division offers indirect tax compliance solutions, servicing various industries and organisations across the globe in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

In 2021, its e-invoicing platform for the Middle East was accredited as a qualified solution with Zakat, the tax and customs authority of Saudi Arabia, and to date is responsible for generating more than 1.75 billion e-invoices globally.

Advertisement

Jun Miyake, tax technology principal at Ryan, said: “With the number of new e-invoicing and real-time reporting mandates across different countries and regions, many of our clients are considering more flexible, robust technology platforms to meet these increased compliance requirements.

“Cygnet Infotech is an established provider in India and the Middle East, known especially for its e-invoicing solutions, so we are pleased that through this new partnership, we can offer our clients a wider range of solutions to meet their global requirements.”

Bhaswata Sinharoy, business head of UK and EU at Cygnet Infotech, added: “The need for scalable, intelligent compliance solutions with advanced data processing capabilities is increasing because of the ever-changing tax landscape.

“We are delighted to partner with Ryan to provide a range of solutions to improve organisations’ global indirect tax processes and simplify their real-time e-invoicing.”