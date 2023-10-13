Ryan Sandford was part of Millwall’s academy but never made a first-team appearance for the club

Goalkeeper Ryan Sandford has joined AFC Wimbledon on a short-term deal, initially for one month.

The free agent was released by Millwall at the end of last season and has been training with the League Two side.

The 24-year-old has been signed as cover for first-choice keeper Alex Bass while Nik Tzanev is away on international duty with New Zealand.

Sandford began his career in the Lions’ academy but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

He had spells on loan in non-league with Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Dorking Wanderers in recent years.