Follow Mail Sport’s live blog on day three of the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome as Team Europe now lead Team USA 10.5-5.5 ahead of Sunday’s singles matches.
SUNDAY TEE TIMES
Sunday is singles day at the Ryder Cup but there won’t be any matchmaking going on between the two competing rivals in Rome.
Action will get underway at 11.35am when reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm steps out to tee off, with McIlroy following around 40 minutes later.
11.35 AM – Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler
11.47 AM – Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa
11.59 AM – Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay
12.11 PM – Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns
12.23 PM – Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa
12.35 PM – Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman
12.47 PM – Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka
12.59 PM – Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas
13.11 PM – Nicolai Hojgaard vs Xander Schauffele
13.23 PM – Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth
13.35 PM – Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler
13.47 PM – Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark
‘This is one of the most united teams I have ever been associated with’: Zach Johnson
More from the US Team captain now, and Johnson has hit out at the reports that have claimed there’s been a rift in the US Team camp.
Speaking on the claims he said: ‘That is extremely poor journalism unless I know something that’s out there — there is not a rift in this team room. This is one of the most united teams I have ever been associated with.
‘And when it comes to the dollar sign, I don’t mean to sound cliché, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that. It’s about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf.
‘It’s a sport for one week. And you know what, I would say if there’s anything that deals with money, there’s guys that would pay to play in this. So I am not understanding that, and I think that is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible.’
Johnson has also added when asked why Cantlay wasn’t wearing a cap:’ Somebody else mentioned that to me, too. I guess it’s like a social media — is it viral thing right now that he’s not wearing (one)? I don’t think he likes the fit of the hats. I know that. That’s what the facts are. He doesn’t like the fit of the hats. The facts are he didn’t wear a hat two years ago at Whistling Straits. And another fact, some of the stalwarts and legends of the European game that I admire and, frankly, have modelled
Jon Rahm takes first blood
Huge putt from 15 feet for the Spaniard and he wins the hole!
That is a massive birdie from the Masters champion.
It’s the dream start for Europe and he looks very determined. Not a massive celebration but he’s looking focused here.
Just remembered this is a rematch of their battle at Whistling Straits.
Scottie Scheffler got the win that day 4 & 3, but Rahm’s in for revenge here!
Morikawa and Hovland ready to go in match 2
We can hear shouting in the distance on the first tee.
But it’s Morikawa to go first. He had a good end to his match yesterday alongside Sam Burns, but he pulls his shot left into the spectators! Not a good start.
Hovland’s sent his right down the middle – a brilliant strike.
Some news coming in from the green at the first…
Scheffler to putt first
Hes about 30 feet out from the hole and puts his shot short! It needed a little more muscle to get that one in, but its not bad, he has a putt for par here and the pressure is on Rahm to win this hole!
Breaking: Joe LeCava reportedly reached out to McIlroy to apologise
According to NBC, Joe LeCava reportedly reached out to Rory McIlroy last night to apologise and clear the air…
Two excellent approach shots here
Rahm and Scheffler both on the green here.
The Spaniard gets his a little closer, but Scheffler’s also on for birdie.
‘I don’t know about that’: Zach Johnson doesn’t think Joe LeCava crossed the line on the 18th
In his press conference after Saturday’s play, US Team captain Zach Johnson admitted he didn’t think Joe LeCava over-stepped the line in with his celebrations as Rory McIlroy tried to hit his putt to halve the match.
Speaking on the celebrations he said: ‘Sure. Well, what I saw on 18 was a phenomenal putt and a celebration by some of our guys, and you know, I saw passion and all of what’s great in the Ryder Cup come out.
‘And to my knowledge, based on what I was told, that was diffused after the match, and so I’m told it’s all good. Yeah, that’s really all I know.’
He was asked about LeCava’s actions too, and was pressed particularly on whether he thought his actions were within the spirit of the game: ‘I don’t know about that. I mean, to my knowledge, it was diffused. I spoke with Joe after, and he said he talked to Rory and it was all good. That’s all I know.’
Rahm hits a beauty too!
It’s two pretty exceptional tee shots on the first here.
Rahm goes straight down the middle too with a lovely fade.
But I think Scheffler’s got the distance on him here – they’ll have around 1600 yards in to the pin.
Meanwhile, let’s take a look at what the captains said after yesterday’s drama!
Scheffler to tee off first – but the European fans are giving him a hard time!
Scottie’s gettin plenty of ‘oles’ for his practice swings!
Apparently European fans have been giving him a hard time singing ‘We saw you cry on the telly!’
He steps up and sends his drive right down the middle!
A good response from the world No 1.
Huge roar for Rahm!
The first tee is a cauldron of noise right now.
Reminder, Europe need four points to win the Ryder cup.
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are entering the arena!
What a match this is going to be!
Rahm v Scheffler – who’s winning this one then?
There is some atmosphere on the first tee right now – WOW.
The moment that sparked the drama!
He’s waving his hat there for a long, long time.
Let me know in the comments whether you think he crossed the line here?
‘Seve would turn in his grave’ – Sir Nick Faldo
Speaking to Sky Sports on whether players should be paid in the Ryder Cup, Sir Nick Faldo said to Sky Sports: ‘Seve Ballesteros would turn in his grave.’
Paul McGinley added: ‘It’s a shame it’s come to this – this sense of entitlement. The Americans get a pension thanks to the Ryder Cup.’
Not long to go now!!
We’ve got a huge tee time coming up at 11.35 with Masters champion Jon Rahm taking on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler didn’t have a great day yesterday at all. He and Brooks Koepka were beaten 9 & 7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg.
The American was seen dejected after the match – but will that fuel his fire today against Rahm?
Did Joe LeCava overstep the mark on the green?
Here’s what our reporters Ollie Holt and Riath Al-Samarrai say, do you agree?
Cantlay: ‘The hat doesn’t fit!’
So it’s been claimed that Cantlay is protesting players not being paid at the Ryder Cup and is reportedly not wearing a cap in protest of that.
Players at the Ryder Cup do not play for prize money.
He’s the only player out there not wearing a cap. And it’s worth noting he didn’t wear a cap at Whistling Straits in 2021.
After the match against McIlroy and Fitzpatrick on Saturday, he gave his reasons for not wearing the cap.
‘It just doesn’t fit. It’s as simple as that. I didn’t wear it at Whistling Straits because the hat just doesn’t fit, so that’s really all it is?’
So who is Joe LeCava?
There’s a lot to ingest from what happened on the 18th green last night.
Joe LeCava was shouting and gesticulating with Rory McIlroy as he tried to make a putt to halve the match.
After Patrick Cantlay putted out, LeCava was stood waving his hat and didn’t move out of McIlroy’s way after he was repeatedly asked politely to move by the Northern Irishman.
LeCava used to work alongside Tiger Woods and also helped Freddie Couples take 12 PGA Tour wins. He’s one of the most well-known and experienced caddies in the world.
Mail Sport’s Elizabeth Haigh has all the details below…
Scores: Europe need FOUR points to win the Ryder Cup
Europe now need 4 more points to win
Saturday morning fourballs
2 & 1 Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood v Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
9 & 7 Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka
Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka v Max Homa and Brian Harman 4 & 2
2 & 1 Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
Saturday afternoon foursomes
Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg v Sam Burns & Collin Morikawa 4 & 3
Tommy Fleetwood & Nicolai Hojgaard v Max Homa & Brian Harman 2 &1
3 & 2 upJustin Rose & Robert MacIntyre v Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
Matt Fitzpartrick & Rory McIlroy v Patrick Cantlay & Wyndham Clark 1up
ICYMI: Lowry bundles McIlroy into a car
Will Rory McIlroy be fired up today?
He’s out at 12:11 this morning and takes on Sam Burns, who had a huge day yesterday picking up four holes and a point for his team alongside Collin Morikawa.
This is set to be a huge bout.
But why all the fuss?
Earlier in the day, Sky Sports released a report that Patrick Cantlay wasn’t wearing a hat at the tournament in protest that players weren’t getting paid to play at the Ryder Cup.
It sparked a lot of talk around the course with European fans poking fun at the former FedEx Cup winner, taking their hats off and waving at him while he walked down the 16th fairway.
The report claimed that Cantlay was at the heart of a rift in the US Team. dressing room.
But as he approached the 18th to claim the final match, all the US players took their caps off and hit back at the claims, waving them back at the European fans as Cantlay claimed the final match point with his putt on 18.
Hat-gate ignites the Ryder Cup
There was plenty of drama yesterday at the Ryder Cup on the 18th green.
It was ignited by Patrick Cantlay’s caddie after the American won the final match of Saturday’s fourballs.
It appeared that he had been celebrating excessively in front of Rory McIlroy who was still to hit his putt and was trying to line up his final shot.
McIlroy could have halved the hole, had he nailed the putt.
Here’s the incident on the green…
But Joe LaCava appeared to wave his cap in front of him in celebration, and started speaking to him while McIlroy was trying to read the green before putting out.
It sparked much debate on social media, and on the course! The caddie then turned to the European players on the edge of the green and started to gesticulate with them too – with Shane Lowry acting as the peace keeper.
Tensions boiled over on the 18th, but they spilled over into the car park too after the match – with McIlroy seen in a video angrily yelling at what appeared to be LaCava, with the Northern Irishman also seeming to clash with Justin Thomas’s caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, who was also notably Phil Mickelson’s caddie.
Will last night’s drama fuel the fire in Europe today?
DAY TWO
What a week its been! We’re gearing up for a huge day today and the players are in the house!
Europe need FOUR points to win the Ryder Cup.
And Luke Donald looks like he’s gone strong early on with his picks!
But they’ll be met by some big stars on the US team.
RIATH AL-SAMARRAI IN ROME: The finest golfers of the US started the day as a joke and they ended it as a punchline. But hats off to those Americans – they are not giving up this Ryder Cup to Europe without a fight.
If they are to pull it off, and what a sizeable ‘if’ that is, it will require the biggest capitulation this contest has ever seen.
OLIVER HOLT IN ROME: When Rory McIlroy walked down the hill from the 16th tee to the fairway as the shadows lengthened yesterday evening, it felt like one of the great scenes in the emotional hinterland of this competition.
Lines of noble cedars stood like sentries, silhouetted against the fading light and thousands of fans sang McIlroy’s name and waved their caps in the air. It felt as if we had been transported back to the Matthews Cup Final and a golden age of sport.
READ THE FULL STORY BELOW
McIlroy is all smiles this morning
Rory McIlroy is the talk of the town this morning after his heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay’s caddy last night. He was dragged away from the encounter but has emerged gleeful as ever in the Italian sun this morning.
Good morning and welcome to the final day of the Ryder Cup
The final day is here and Team USA have managed to make it without slumping to defeat on what eventually turned out to be a decent Saturday for them. Team Europe maintain their position in the driving seat and need just four points to reclaim the trophy.
Stick with us throughout the morning, afternoon and evening for all the action from Rome.
Share or comment on this article:
Ryder Cup Live: Rory McIlroy set to return to action after clashing with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie as Team Europe look to seal victory