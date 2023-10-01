More from the US Team captain now, and Johnson has hit out at the reports that have claimed there’s been a rift in the US Team camp.

Speaking on the claims he said: ‘That is extremely poor journalism unless I know something that’s out there — there is not a rift in this team room. This is one of the most united teams I have ever been associated with.

‘And when it comes to the dollar sign, I don’t mean to sound cliché, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that. It’s about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf.

‘It’s a sport for one week. And you know what, I would say if there’s anything that deals with money, there’s guys that would pay to play in this. So I am not understanding that, and I think that is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible.’