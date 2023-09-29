Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Jon Rahm, this is outrageous! Europe are out of position from the get-go on 10. Tyrrell Hatton finds the thick stuff down the right, Rahm can only gouge out into more rough down the left, Hatton leaves the third short of the green. Team USA are on in three, with Scottie Scheffler waiting to take a six-foot par putt. Serious advantage USA … but then Rahm absolutely dunks a chip into the cup. Had that not hit the hole, it was flying miles past. But in it goes, and now Scheffler has to make the putt for the half. In it goes, but that’ll sicken the Americans nonetheless. Matchplay golf, it’s a hell of a game! 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (10)

Rickie Fowler, having taken his drop on 8, can’t get anywhere near the pin and it’s a three-hole lead for the hosts in the third match. Ditto in the second, which sees Ludwig Aberg – the first player in Ryder Cup history to have never played in any of the majors – walk in a 25-footer to get the gallery seriously going. But Tommy Fleetwood misses the good chance Rory McIlroy sets up for him from ten feet on 7. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (9)

Collin Morikawa plops his approach at the long par-four 8th into the blue vagueness. With the Americans wet, Sepp Straka turns up the heat and settles his nerves by creaming a delicious second to ten feet, setting up Shane Lowry for a big birdie chance. Europe can almost taste a three-hole lead. Think I need some breakfast. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (9)

A classic matchplay swing of fortune on 9. Scheffler works out where to drop next to the water, then whips a stunning wedge from 60 yards to seven feet. Rahm then blades a chip 20 feet past the flag. He’s left Hatton too much to do. Just the par, and the USA have the chance to escape with a half. Burns makes up for his earlier error by walking in the par putt, and what an up and down for the USA! Three down at the turn would have been a real problem for the visitors. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (9)

Rickie Fowler has been ill this week. A little more colour drains from his face at 7, where he races a downhill birdie putt six feet past the hole. His partner Collin Morikawa can’t make the one coming back, and Europe are now two up in three matches. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (8)

Sam Burns has looked a little shaky all morning, and his problems continue at 9. He pulls the USA’s second into water down the left of the par-five. Tyrrell Hatton responds by playing the percentages, sending Europe’s second down a swale to the right of the green, not going anywhere near the briny that’s claimed Burns. The hole’s not exactly over, but it’s advantage Europe.

Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler take turns to miss potential hole-winning putts at 7 and 6 respectively. We move on. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (8)

1UP McIlroy/Fleetwood v Schauffele/Cantlay (4)

The joy of six. Had Jon Rahm’s tee shot at 7 dropped, he’d have become only the seventh player to ace at the Ryder Cup. For the record, here’s the complete list … and it’s a curious quirk that only one American has made a hole in one in the tournament’s long history … Peter Butler (1973, Muirfield, 16th)

Nick Faldo (1993, The Belfry, 14th)

Costantino Rocca (1995, Oak Hill, 6th)

Howard Clark (1995, Oak Hill, 11th)

Paul Casey (2006, The K Club, 14th)

Scott Verplank (2006, The K Club, 14th)

Tommy Fleetwood lands his tee shot pin high to four feet. Rory McIlroy tidies up for birdie, and Europe now lead in all four matches. Remind yourself there’s a long, long, long way to go yet. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton misses a short birdie putt that would have put Europe three up in the lead match. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (8)

Aberg rattles in his first birdie putt of the week on 6. A determined fist pump, and there still hasn’t been a halved hole in match two. Meanwhile the inevitable happens on 5, in the wake of Straka’s error from the tee … though Lowry did his level best to salvage the situation, nearly holing out from the drop zone. Birdie for the USA seals that particular deal. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (7)

Jon Rahm nearly makes an ace at the par-three 7th! He sends a high draw into the green. A couple of bounces later, it clanks the flag and goodness knows how it didn’t drop. Birdie, and Sam Burns is unable to chip in to rescue the situation for the USA. Meanwhile Europe go two up in the third match as well, Shane Lowry going close with his tee shot at 4 to set up birdie … though how long that lead will be maintained is moot, because Sepp Straka dunks his drive at 5 into the drink. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (7)

Hatton doesn’t quite hit his birdie putt on 6. Always short, always to the left. Scheffler having spun his wedge back to four feet, Burns tidies up to cut America’s arrears. Back on 3, Europe make birdie to the USA’s bogey. Meanwhile some very strange behaviour at the drivable par-four 5th. Max Homa’s tee shot sends Brian Harman into the thickest of rough to the left of the green. The rough’s almost as tall as he is! Harman can only lash out, the ball sailing straight through the green and back down the fairway. Homa pulls Texas wedge, but leaves his man well short. Aberg, with two putts to win the hole, seriously underhits his putt, failing to get it over a ridge, a misjudgement that leaves Hovland 15 feet short. Hovland can’t make the birdie putt, though it doesn’t matter anyway as Harman is unable to make the 15-footer of his own for par. Europe hit the lead again! 1UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (6)

Europe double their lead in the opening match! Scheffler can’t make a 20-footer on the short par-four 5th, and with Hatton having set up Rahm a two-footer, the die is cast. But Homa and Harman complete their short-order comeback in the second rubber as Aberg’s tee shot at the par-three 4th finds rough to the left of the green. Hovland, short-sided, gets too cute with his flop and leaves it in the thick stuff. Aberg hits the flag with Europe’s second attempt to get out, and momentarily celebrates only to stop in his tracks when the ball fails to disappear. He smiles excitedly anyway, despite losing the hole. So close to an unlikely escape. 2UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (5)

Hovland/Aberg A/S Homa/Harman (4)

Jon Rahm nearly drains a 30-footer across the par-three 4th. Nearly but not quite. The door’s open for Scottie Scheffler, but his birdie putt from eight feet dribbles past on the right. He looks after it agog. Scheffler’s struggles with the flat stick are a matter of record, and if this is any sort of harbinger, it could be a long week for the big man. Better news for the USA on 3, though, where Viktor Hovland hits the flagstick with his chip, only for Max Homa to drain a long birdie putt across the green to reduce America’s arrears in match two. 1UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (4)

Rory McIlroy’s career record at the Ryder Cup isn’t quite as good as one might assume. He’s 12-12-4 overall. It means everything to him, though, as those tears upon beating Xander Schauffele in the singles at Whistling Straits, after an otherwise unproductive showing, demonstrated. The weight thus on his shoulders, he sends his opening drive into the rough down the right. Patrick Cantlay’s disappears into the cabbage on the other side. This fairway has been left untouched for the most part.

Viktor Hovland does it again! Aberg’s chip from the rough at the back of the green ends up 15 feet away. Buoyed by the knowledge that his opponents have failed to get up and down from the sand, Hovland walks in the putt, and there goes that roof again! Meanwhile an escape for Europe back on 1, as Lowry pushes his par putt, only for Fowler to miss a tickly one from shorter range. Hole halved in bogey, and this is a very decent start for the hosts. 1UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (3)

“The greatest weekend in live sport is here. Go Team Europe! Is it healthy to have nerves like this at 7am in the morning?” Probably not, Paul Maguire. Think how the poor players feel. Lowry and Fowler both lash their second shots out of the rough on 1 just short of the green. Neither Straka nor Morikawa go particularly close with their chips. Putting contest coming up.

Nerves latest: From the centre of the 2nd fairway, Homa and Hovland take turns to miss the green on either side. The USA in a bunker on the left, Europe in rough back right. Meanwhile up on 3, Sam Burns sends a very skittish shot into bother down the right of the hole. Scheffler can’t get particularly close with his chip, and opens the door for Rahm, who steers in a left-to-right swinging putt from the fringe and puts Europe up in the lead match! 1UP Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (3)

Collin Morikawa’s opening shot is a nervy one. His drive sails off towards the gallery on the right, and clanks some poor dude upside the head. His ball nestles in thick rough … though not as thick as the rough Sepp Straka finds down the left of the hole. That was even more jittery, and won’t have settled the Austrian debutant’s nerves any. Meanwhile the US captain Zach Johnson is taking the barracking his team are copping from the home gallery in good spirit: “Fans are the engine behind the Ryder Cup, whether here or back home,” he tells Sky with a smile. “The energy, the passion, makes it special.” Rahm/Hatton A/S Scheffler/Burns (2)

If there was a roof over Marco Simeone, it would be coptering over Sardinia right now! That’s because the gallery roars its approval as Hovland elects to chip from the fringe at the back of 1. Facing almost 90 degrees to the right of the hole, he utilises the camber along the edge of the green to bring the ball round and set it on its journey curling into the cup! He punches the air, the first wild celebration of the week. First blow made by Europe! Meanwhile the lads out first halve the 2nd in par. Rahm/Hatton A/S Scheffler/Burns (2)

Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa

Well, OK, but the 23-year-old debutant is going to feel the nerves as well. Understandably so. Aberg’s wedge into 1 isn’t the best, pushed a few yards right and long, but Europe’s ball holds the green, just, and Hovland will be able to putt from 50 feet. Harman sets up a much more makeable chance for Homa, 30 feet out.

The second match takes to the first tee. Max Homa, who partners the Open champion Brian Harman, sends his drive down the right-hand side of the fairway. Viktor Hovland, going round with his fellow Scandinavian, the debutant Ludvig Aberg, follows him down there, and passes him a good way too, having absolutely crunched his opening drive. “Two for two in fairways so far, my boys are ready,” smiles Luke Donald on Sky Sports. “I’m not worried about any of my guys. They’re ready. [Ludvig] is going to crush it.”

A reminder of the format For the benefit of folk who fancy getting up on the downswing this weekend but don’t always follow the greatest sport in the world, we usually cut and paste the following explainer. Hey, if it’s worth reading once, it’s worth reading a dozen times. Here we go … The Ryder Cup is a matchplay event. Each match is worth a point. There are 28 points available over the three days, so the first team to get to 14.5 points will win the Cup. Should the scores be tied at 14 points apiece, the USA will retain the trophy as current holders. Match-play explained for those dipping their toe into the murky world of golf for the first time: In common-or-garden championship golf, such as the Masters or the Open, tournaments are scored using the stroke-play system. Whoever takes the fewest shots over all four rounds in a championship wins. All shots count and are added up for a cumulative total. So if, say, in next year’s Masters, Jon Rahm shoots 63-63-63-63 and Scottie Scheffler shoots 87-87-87-87, Rahmbo will have taken 252 strokes, and beaten the best player in the world by 96 shots. (Good luck if you bet large on this exact outcome.) Anyway, in match play, each player or team wins a hole for every hole they better their opponents. So if Scottie takes five shots at the 1st, but Rahm needs only three, Rahm goes 1up. If Rahm wins the next hole too, he’s 2up. If the pair share the same number of shots on the 3rd, the hole is halved, and Rahm remains 2up. It doesn’t matter if Scheffler took 13 shots on her way to losing the 2nd, by the way; a bit like the unwritten rule of visits to wallet-sewer-interface-venue Las Vegas, what happens on each hole stays on each hole. There is no knock-on effect. So let’s say Rahm wins the first nine holes of our make-believe match. With nine played, and nine remaining, he is 9up. Scottie can only tie at best; Rahm can’t lose. This is known as dormie. (And more specifically, in this slightly ludicrous example, as dormie nine.) If Scheffler wins the next nine, the game will end all square, and each team will get half a point to their overall total. But if Rahm wins the 10th, he’s 10up with eight holes to play. He has won 10&8. If the 10th hole is halved, Rahm would be 9up with eight to play. She’s won 9&8. Similarly Scheffler can be said to have lost 9&8. Europe would add a point to their overall total. I’ve probably made this sound way more complicated than it needs to be, but there it is anyway. There will be three types of match: foursomes (teams of two players use one ball, taking alternate shots); fourballs (teams of two players play a ball each and take the best score, known as the better ball); and singles (this is when it gets quite wild and everyone across two continents starts with the shallow breathing and chest clutching). And these matches are arranged in a schedule like this: Today: four matches of morning foursomes; four matches of afternoon fourballs.

Tomorrow: four matches of morning foursomes; four matches of afternoon fourballs.

Sunday: 12 singles matches.

Scheffler’s up to the task! He bumps his chip up and across the green, from the best part of 30 yards, straight at the cup. The ball pings the flagstick but doesn’t drop. So close to the most sensational of starts for the USA, but it’s just par. Rahm’s putt never threatens to disappear, and it’s honours halved on the opening hole in the opening match. What a chip by Scheffler! The USA pass their first test and that’s a statement of intent all right. Rahm/Hatton A/S Scheffler/Burns (1)

Hatton settles his nerves with a solid approach into the green. He sends Europe’s second to 20 feet. Burns has to muscle America’s ball out of some juicy rough, and can’t quite reach the green. His ball ends up on the apron at the front, leaving Scheffler plenty of work to do.

The first hole at Marco Simone is a gentle dogleg left. Scottie Scheffler his the first shot of the 2023 Ryder Cup down it. His ball nestles in thick rough on the left. Not the ideal start for the USA. Jon Rahm takes Europe’s first shot and whistles it to a much safer position on the right of the fairway. Advantage Europe but needless to say there’s still quite a long way to go and many twists and turns to be taken. Anyway, it’s on! The 2023 Ryder Cup is on! Scottie Scheffler gets things started. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 02.31 EDT

“HÚH!” Iceland has never produced a player for the European team, but the country does its bit by lending the fans their famous thunderclap. One heck of an atmosphere at the first tee as anticipation rises. There’s plenty of “Luuuuuuuke!” too as Captain Donald waves to the crowd, and of course some pantomime boos as Zach Johnson shows his face. Then finally the bedlam we’ve all been waiting for, as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton emerge from the tunnel. Hatton raises a fist, then claps his partner on the back. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns then turn up, the world number one turning to the crowd contributing to the panto fun as he turns to the gallery and performatively shrugs his shoulders, as if to ask why they’re not cheering. He knows why. Only at the Ryder Cup. Here we go, then!