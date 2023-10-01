What started as a friendly golf exhibition is anything but that now, with day two of the 44th Ryder Cup finished and Team Europe very much in control.

After racing into a five-point lead on day one, Europe extended their advantage over Team USA following an extraordinary morning on the second day of action in Rome to lead 9½-2½ going into the afternoon fourballs. The Americans hit back however, with three wins from the four late matches. The upshot is that Europe have a five-point lead going into today’s singles.

The Americans have not won on European soil in 30 years. This could be their best chance to end that drought, coming off a 19-9 trouncing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

Sunday tee times, singles match-ups and predictions

The deciding singles matches begin at 10.35am (BST), with a match every 12 minutes. This should mean a finish close to 5pm in the UK.

All times British Summer Time

10:35 Jon RAHM v Scottie SCHEFFLER

Referee: Gary Butler

The world No 3 versus the world no 1. Scheffler will be desperate to atone for his 9&7 humiliation on Saturday, but Rahm has yet to lose and as Tyrrell Hatton said “is a walking highlights show” at the moment.

Prediction: Europe win

10:47 Viktor HOVLAND v Collin MORIKAWA

Referee: Gaia Zonchello

Old (or that should be “still young”) rivals from their college days, this should be an absorbing encounter. Hovland was a man possessed on Friday and Saturday morning but looked a bit jaded in the afternoon fourballs.

Prediction: US win

10:59 Justin ROSE v Patrick CANTLAY

Referee: Neal Briggs

The best two players on the course on Saturday afternoon. Cantlay has breathed a little life into the US cause, while veteran Rose superbly marshalled MacIntyre as they went undefeated in the fourballs. Rose will receive fantastic support.

Prediction: Europe win.

11:11 Rory MCILROY v Sam BURNS

Referee: Chip Essig

The world No 2 would have wanted Cantlay after Saturday’s drama, but Donald was wise to put him in at four to ensure that he can stop any momentum the Americans might gain. McIlroy has won three out of four points.

Prediction: Europe win

11:23 Matt FITZPATRICK v Max HOMA

Referee: Martin Morbey

Homa is playing some of the best golf here and will be a tough cookie to crack for the 2022 US Open champion. Fitzpatrick reeled off four birdies and an eagle in a row on Friday and could do with a burst in the game.

Prediction: US win

11:35 Tyrrell HATTON v Brian HARMAN

Referee: Jano Torrisi

This should be a quality battle between two players with great short games. Harman, the Open champion, won both his points with Homa on Saturday, while Hatton will probably be better after being rested for the fourballs.

Prediction: Europe win

11:47 Ludvig ÅBERG v Brooks KOEPKA

Referee: Ben Groutage

What an opportunity for the most inexperienced rookie ever to play in a Ryder Cup to take down the five-time major winner for a second time. Koepka was woeful in that 9&7 stuffing alongside Scheffler and will be out for revenge.

Prediction: Half

11:59 Sepp STRAKA v Justin THOMAS

Referee: David McAtee

He would never say it, but Thomas must be relieved to be on his own after having to carry his close friend Jordan Spieth for the last two days. Straka has enjoyed a fine debut, but this might prove too much for the Austrian.

Prediction: US win

12:11 Nicolai HØJGAARD v Xander SCHAUFFELE

Referee: Andrew Snoddy

Hojgaard, the world No 82, has impressed everyone here. The Young Dane is a quality ball-striker and when he wins his PGA Tour card at the end of the year, he will doubtless progress. But Schauffele is class.

Prediction: US win

12:23 Shane LOWRY v Jordan SPIETH

Referee: Ted Antonopolous

This has been a pale imitation of Jordan Spieth. He is out of sorts and although golf is a daft game, and transformations can happen overnight, Lowry should have too much for the spluttering three-time major winner.

Prediction: Europe win

12:35 Tommy FLEETWOOD v Rickie FOWLER

Referee: Miguel Vidaor

Fowler was the only player of both teams to sit out Saturday, with it suggested that he has been suffering from the bug in the US camp. Fleetwood is a natural Ryder Cup player and the result of the match is still in doubt is a great safety net.

Prediction: Europe win.

12:47 Robert MACINTYRE v Wyndham CLARK

Referee: Simon Higginbottom

The two debutants both earned points on Saturday afternoon and both have the competitive spirit to make this a tantalising tussle. US Open champion Clark should just about have too much for the Shinty player.

Prediction: US win

Results so far

This year in Rome, the foursomes matches were in the morning with the fourballs in the afternoon (this is sometimes the other way around). Fourball matches take longer because all four players in the group play their own ball.

Saturday, September 30

6.35am

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2&1

6.50am

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg beat Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9&7

7.05am

Max Homa and Brian Harman beat Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2

7.20am

John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Shauffele 2&1

11.25am

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg v Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa

11.40am

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard v Max Homa and Brian Harman

11.55am

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

12.10pm

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick v Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark

Friday, September 29

6.35am

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3

6.50am

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3

7.05am

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka beat Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1

7.20am

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1

11.25am

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton tied Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth All Square

11.40am

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard tied Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka All Square

11.55am

Robert Macintyre and Justin Rose tied Max Homa and Wyndham Clark All Square

12.10pm

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

There were four foursomes matches and four fourball matches on both Friday and Saturday. Today 12 singles matches will take place as each European player goes head-to-head with an American opponent. For more information about how this works, and the difference between foursomes and fourballs, see our guide to the competition rules and format.

What are the tee times in the US?

Sunday, October 1

The Sunday singles will begin at 6.30am on America’s east coast with play finishing around noon.

