Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament
Europe’s bid to regain the Ryder Cup got off to a dream start as they stormed into a 4-0 lead over a shellshocked United States in Rome.
Captain Luke Donald’s decision to start with foursomes for the first time since 1993, the last US victory on European soil, paid handsome dividends as his side swept an opening session for the first time in the contest’s history. Roared on by a partisan crowd, the home side never trailed at any point in all four matches and their opponents won just 10 holes all morning.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns accounted for only one of those as they were beaten 4&3 by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, with Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg despatching Open champion Brian Harman and Max Homa by the same score.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka maintained the momentum with a 2&1 win over Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa before Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood completed the rout by inflicting a first foursomes defeat on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
America move ahead in first match
Hovland/Hatton vs Spieth/Thomas 1UP (12)
Thomas is again creating opportunities for himself as he reaches the par-five 12th in two. He pushes his eagle right of the hole but Europe still need to find a birdie to tie this up. Hovland doesn’t borrow enough on his left-to-righter with his missing to the right and Hatton follows him there.
A poor hole from Europe and America move into the lead in the first match as Spieth knocks his birdie in.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 15:00
Europe remain six up as last match makes turn
6UP McIlroy/Fitzpatrick vs Morikawa/Schauffele (9)
The US have played this ninth hole far better than the Euros this afternoon and that trend continues with the final group as Morikawa gives himself a great look at eagle to win the hole.
Schauffele gives him the read but the putt just slides past the hole. McIlroy gets up and down from the left greenside rough to make his birdie as the hole is halved.
A commanding position for Europe in this match as they make the turn.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:53
US pull level in second game
Rahm/Hojgaard vs Scheffler/Koepka A/S (10)
A right mess of it from the European duo on the tenth as both make birdie. Koepka missed his birdie effort but his par is a winning score as the American team get this back to all square having on two holes in a row.
The US, ever so slightly, starting to turn the screw perhaps.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:43
Spieth birdie halves hole
Hovland/Hatton vs Spieth/Thomas A/S (11)
Hovland reaches the driveable par-fourth 11th hole with a wonderful tee shot and gives his eagle run a good go with the ball just running on by. Hatton rolls it a birdie of his own but the hole is halved as Spieth gets up and down very nicely from the right side of the green.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:40
Clark birdie doubles US lead in third match
MacIntyre/Rose vs Homa/Clark 2UP (8)
Wyndham Clark is playing some of the best golf out there of anyone this afternoon. The US Open Champion reaches the green in two with a beautifully hit fairway metal which feeds down perfectly to the hole. His eagle putt, however, just evades the mouth of the hole and slides by.
McIntyre laid up and hit a wonderful chip inside of Clark’s effort but now needs this to halve the hole…but he drags it wide. The US have daylight now in that third match.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:38
Birdie streak comes to an end
6UP McIlroy/Fitzpatrick vs Morikawa/Schauffele (8)
After six winning holes in a row, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick finally decide to take a break for a hole. America can’t take advantage on the tricky eighth and it’s a hole halved.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:28
Thomas running cold with the putter
Hovland/Hatton vs Spieth/Thomas A/S (10)
Unsurprisingly, for a man working his way back into form, Thomas feels like he’s forcing the issue just a little. Another great iron into the green but the flat stick lets him down once again. Another hole halved after Hatton’s lovely up and down from the back of the green.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:24
Scheffler cuts Euro lead straight away
1UP Rahm/Hojgaard vs Scheffler/Koepka (9)
The World No.1 shows all his skill on the par-five ninth to reach the green in a great position after two. Rahm is disappointed with himself as he misses a short putt for birdie and Scheffler makes no mistake with his one to win a hole back straight after Hojgaard’s success on the previous hole.
Back to 1up as they make the turn.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:21
American duo starting to fire
MacIntyre/Rose vs Homa/Clark 1UP (8)
These two have the only US lead on the course and Homa wants to keep it that way as he pours in a lovely long-range effort, his second in three holes.
Rose, though, as he was on the sixth, is equal to it and makes the par putt. A fist bump to the crowd to fire himself up; he and MacIntyre are right in this still.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:18
McIlroy adds more misery to Morikawa and Schauffele
6UP McIlroy/Fitzpatrick vs Morikawa/Schauffele (7)
Fitzpatrick almost keeps his incredible hot streak going at the seventh. His putt threatens to drop but just dies away to the left at the final moment.
In his absence, however, McIlroy decides to get in on the act as he pours in a 17-footer to win the hole with birdie.
Six-up through seven. Morikawa and Schauffele with a mountain to climb.
Ben Fleming29 September 2023 14:08