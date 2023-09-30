Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continue their partnership this morning in Rome, but they face a stiff test against an established Ryder Cup pairing in USA’s Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match of the morning.

Europe earned a historic 6½-1½ overnight lead with an astonishing display of dominance at Marco Simone Golf Club yesterday, having clean-swept the morning’s foursomes, and so it was no surprise when captain Luke Donald threw out the exact same four pairings today.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg continue their Scandinavian bromance in match two against the heavyweight combination of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then resume their partnership against Max Homa and Brian Harman, who struggled yesterday. Finally Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to close out the morning foursomes.

