Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continue their partnership this morning in Rome, but they face a stiff test against an established Ryder Cup pairing in USA’s Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match of the morning.
Europe earned a historic 6½-1½ overnight lead with an astonishing display of dominance at Marco Simone Golf Club yesterday, having clean-swept the morning’s foursomes, and so it was no surprise when captain Luke Donald threw out the exact same four pairings today.
Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg continue their Scandinavian bromance in match two against the heavyweight combination of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then resume their partnership against Max Homa and Brian Harman, who struggled yesterday. Finally Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to close out the morning foursomes.
Follow all the action from day two at the 2023 Ryder Cup below.
Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (12)
A good putt by Spieth halves the par-five 12th as both pairs make eagles. They are playing some good stuff now, it’s just a pity – from the point of view of the contest – that the American duo got off to such a bad start.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:19
Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (10)
The only US pairing that seem to be in within a chance of winning a match this morning is Max Homa and Brian Harman. Lowry splashes out from the bunker but it needed to go in, and Europe concede the 10th. The US go back to one up.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:16
Match 2 result: Hovland-Aberg beat Scheffler-Koepka 9&7
Scheffler and Koepka make one more mess of one more hole, chipping on and off the 11th green, then back on, then finally conceding the match to lose 9&7. That is extraordinary. What a performance by Hovland and Aberg, but also… what a performance by Scheffler and Koepka. Astonishingly bad. It is not just the loss but the manner of it, by two alphas of the US team, which is going to hurt American confidence even further.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:13
Match 4: 3UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (8)
Schauffele plays a delicate chip on the ninth green but he can’t hole it, and that will be a par. The Europeans have a six foot putt for birdie and Hatton nails it. Three up.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:07
Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (9)
Lowry finds the water off the 10th tee and Harman finds the fairway. The US simply must win this match.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:05
Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (11)
Rory McIlroy hits a stunning approach to the 11th green, and Fleetwood steams in the eagle putt!
“Let’s f*****g go!” shouts McIlroy. Three up, again.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:04
Match 2: 8UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (10)
This is incredible. Aberg and Hovland are eight up with eight to play.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:01
Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (10)
McIlroy and Fleetwood have made a mess of two of the past three holes, and they are back to only two up after 10 holes.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 09:00
Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (9)
An update: the US no longer have red on the board. Homa with a great effort, but it lips out, and they are all square going to the back nine.
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 08:59
Match 2: 7UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (9)
From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:
Lawrence Ostlere30 September 2023 08:57