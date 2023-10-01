Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament
Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Rome with a 10.5-5.5 lead over the USA.
The drama of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay’s match down the 18th at Marco Simone will live long in the memory. The American’s birdie-birdie-birdie finish was the perfect response to the furore surrounding a reported dispute within the USA team over a lack of financial incentive and the rumoured statement by not wearing a team cap.
An emotional McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in Sunday singles, was seen arguing outside the clubhouse on Saturday evening, with Shane Lowry forced to calm his teammate. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead their teams out in match one of a fascinating Sunday singles draw.
Follow all the live action, score updates, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone.
Harmon holes out to level sixth match
Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman A/S (10)
Jack Rathborn reporting from Marco Simone:
“Is that the spark? A moment!? USA fans are delirious, Harman holes out on 10 to level this match and suddenly the winning point is way down the leaderboard for Europe.
“Hatton had made a sublime chip a moment earlier but spun immediately after that gut punch, swigging some water and marching up the hill to the 11th. U-S-A reverberates around Marco Simone once more.”
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:50
Further down the board
Some encouraging few holes from the Europeans down the board. Lowry lets out a roar as he gets back to two down, while Fleetwood hits the front against Fowler. In the bottom match, MacIntyre has a nice two-hole lead through four holes.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:48
Hovland misses out
4UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (13)
Hard to critique a man who is four ahead through 13 but Hovland drops to his knees as a chance goes begging on the 14th. Still, he leads by four and is well in command of this one.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:46
Fitzpatrick wobbling
Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa 2UP (10)
A double bogey is not going to get it done in any format of golf, much less matchplay. The Englishman concedes the hole and Homa is two clear in that one now.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:44
Scheffler levels it up
Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler A/S (14)
Neither player is letting each other breathe in this encounter. Rahm edges ahead, and Scheffler pins him back with a superb approach to the 14th.
It’s conceded and Rahm can’t make the birdie putt to equal him. Back to all square and it’s just starting to get a little bit interesting here.
The projected scoreline reads 16-12…
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:43
Cantlay moving clear
Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 3UP (11)
Rose is just faltering in this third match and is just one-under-par for his round so far. Another birdie for Cantlay comes at the 11th and the American is well in control of that encounter.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:39
Hatton pegged back
1UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (9)
Jack Rathborn reporting from Marco Simone:
“Hatton’s 14 ft putt to stay 2UP won’t turn, a furious reaction as Harman pegs him back, the American already heading to the steps to navigate his way to the 10th before Hatton can even recover his ball. This match appears decisive for Europe given the only blue after this match is all the way down to MacIntyre.”
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:36
Hovland moves four clear
4UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (12)
Hovland is stepping on Morikawa’s through with a clinic in matchplay golf. Back-to-back birdies – seven in total now – as he moves 4up in his match with Morikawa.
That could be the first European point on the board today.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:34
McIlroy restored three-hole lead
3UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (10)
A real unforced error from Burns once again as he leaves himself work to do to save his par. The American is unable to make the putt and McIlroy’s birdie is enough to see him move back to three up.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:33
Koepka and Spieth charging
Spieth with a monstrous drive onto the short par four and an eagle putt form the American has him in control against Shane Lowry. Koepka also taps in for his par a few holes ahead to win the 8th against Aberg.
Those two are both 3up in those matches.
Ben Fleming1 October 2023 13:31