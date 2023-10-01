Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament

Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Rome with a 10.5-5.5 lead over the USA.

The drama of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay’s match down the 18th at Marco Simone will live long in the memory. The American’s birdie-birdie-birdie finish was the perfect response to the furore surrounding a reported dispute within the USA team over a lack of financial incentive and the rumoured statement by not wearing a team cap.

An emotional McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in Sunday singles, was seen arguing outside the clubhouse on Saturday evening, with Shane Lowry forced to calm his teammate. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead their teams out in match one of a fascinating Sunday singles draw.

Follow all the live action, score updates, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone.