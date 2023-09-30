Team Europe look to build on their commanding Ryder Cup advantage in this morning’s foursomes session. Luke Donald’s side enjoyed a dream opening day in Rome, preventing the USA from winning a single match, and have put themselves in charge with a 6½-1½ lead.

They swept yesterday’s foursomes matches and the challenge is to do something similar this time, with Donald unsurprisingly opting for the same four pairings. Rory McIlroy, who already has two point to his name, teams up with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening match, up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Luvdig Aberg then take on Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who had to settle for just half a point in the fourballs yesterday as they were left stunned by Jon Rahm’s magic.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka were impressive on the opening day and this time face Team USA pairing Max Homa and Brian Harman, before the fiery duo of Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton close the session out against close friends Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.