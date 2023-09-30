Team Europe look to build on their commanding Ryder Cup advantage in this morning’s foursomes session. Luke Donald’s side enjoyed a dream opening day in Rome, preventing the USA from winning a single match, and have put themselves in charge with a 6½-1½ lead.
They swept yesterday’s foursomes matches and the challenge is to do something similar this time, with Donald unsurprisingly opting for the same four pairings. Rory McIlroy, who already has two point to his name, teams up with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening match, up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Luvdig Aberg then take on Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who had to settle for just half a point in the fourballs yesterday as they were left stunned by Jon Rahm’s magic.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka were impressive on the opening day and this time face Team USA pairing Max Homa and Brian Harman, before the fiery duo of Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton close the session out against close friends Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.
Hovland/Aberg vs Scheffler/Koepka
Hole 2, Europe 2UP
Scheffler misses his par putt, so Europe have the chance to win yet another hole this morning.
Just a few feet for Hovland, not going to be missing from there. Cleans up and Europe are two up in the second match.
Rahm/Hatton vs Cantlay/Schauffele
Hole 1
To the first tee for the final time this morning.
And Team USA finally have a good one! Cantlay finds the fairway, an understatement to say they needed that.
Rahm is there with him, thunders it right down the middle.
McIlroy/Fleetwood vs Thomas/Spieth
Hole 3, Europe 3UP
Superb shot from Thomas, trying to make up for that shambles from Spieth. Leave his partner about ten feet for par.
McIlroy can’t quite make his birdie putt, so Spieth will have a chance to stop the USA falling further behind.
Misses – Europe are three up after three!
Lowry/Straka vs Homa/Harman
Hole 1, A/S
Decent chip from Homa, gets that to within five feet or so. Harman will have that par. Europe in for a four themselves, as Straka rolls the putt up and it’s given.
Can the USA finally get out of a hole with a tie?
Yes. Harman sinks it, all square.
Hovland/Aberg vs Scheffler/Koepka
Hole 2, Europe 1UP
Scheffler in good position here from Koepka’s drive. The world number one can’t take advantage though, that’s long too and into the thick rough as he flies the green.
Hovland just needs to get it on the putting surface – not quite. Looked like being really good, but it’s trickled into the rough.
McIlroy/Fleetwood vs Thomas/Spieth
Hole 3, Europe 2UP
Spieth from the middle of the fairway – where has that gone?! Long, left and over absolutely everything. The wheels have well and truly come off.
Fleetwood takes full advantage, another glorious iron shot to give McIlroy a great look at birdie.
Matt Majendie in Rome
Heads down for the US in match one as Europe get off to another electric start to go two up.
There’s already that bounce in Rory McIlroy as he strides between each shot. Plenty of time to cheer to and acknowledge the crowd.
Lowry/Straka vs Homa/Harman
Hole 1
Dear me – Homa has followed his team-mates into the right rough off the first tee. Zach Johnson’s side not exactly looking like a side that are going to mount a big comeback.
Straka absolutely perfect, dead centre of the fairway.
Hovland/Aberg vs Scheffler/Koepka
Hole 1, Europe 1UP
Aberg doesn’t need to worry, Scheffler makes misses his short putt and that’s a double bogey for Team USA.
Europe take the opening hole – this has been an awful start from the Americans.
McIlroy/Fleetwood vs Thomas/Spieth
Hole 2, Europe 2UP
Spieth from distance, safely rolled up to the hole and they are in for par.
Gives Fleetwood an outside chance of winning the hole… MAKES IT! From miles away, he’s drained it and Europe are flying in the opening match. Again.