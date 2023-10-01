Team Europe will want to avoid any final day-drama in their bid to win back the Ryder Cup as they take a huge lead into the singles matches. Luke Donald’s side have a 10½-5½ advantage over Team USA – no side has other mounted a comeback from that far behind.
Jon Rahm was rested for Saturday’s fourballs action, as the USA won their their first session of the week to close the gap to five points. The Spaniard leads his team out against Scottie Scheffler, who was left in tears yesterday after his record 9&7 foursomes defeat alongside Brooks Koepka.
Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are also out early for the Europeans, as they look to quickly secure the four points they need for victory. Some fuel was added to the first last night for both teams, as McIlroy and a number of his team-mates clash with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie following some exuberant celebrations on the 18th green. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.
Live updates
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 7, Europe 1UP
Scheffler pulls his approach to the par-three slightly, pin-high though.
Rahm follows him over there, but just inside him so he’ll get a perfect read. Nicely done.
McIlroy vs Burns
Hole 3, Europe 2UP
This is getting ugly in a hurry for the USA.
McIlroy the latest European to drain a birdie putt, that’s another hole won. The Americans are being beaten up.
Hatton vs Harman
Hole 1, Europe 1UP
Some more blue for you!
Hatton’s approach comes back off the slope at the back of the green, leaves himself a great look at birdie.
Nothing Harman can do as Hatton rolls it in. Perfect start.
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 6, Europe 1UP
Scheffler makes a putt! At last.
Wedge is to five feet, giving him the chance to win the hole when Rahm fails to hole his from distance.
Scheffler dribbles it in the side door – gets one back.
Hovland vs Morikawa
Hole 5, Europe 2UP
Hovland drives the green, he’s given himself a great look at eagle. Some start from the Norwegian!
Bit timid with the putt, but he’s in for a birdie and leaves Morikawa with work to do just to get out of this with it halved.
Six feet or so, maybe a bit more. Good putt, that was big for Morikawa. Stays two down.
McIlroy vs Burns
Hole 3, Europe 1UP
McIlroy from the middle of the fairway, great shot. Ten feet past the hole.
Looking better by the second, Burns is waist deep in the rough and he can only hack it straight across the fairway into some more rough. Not looking good for him already.
Matt Majendie in Rome
Massive following for McIlroy today. It doesn’t look like his car park spat is having much effect on his game. Lovely approach on the third.
As an aside, apparently the USPGA requested extra security for Cantlay today. Reception for him has hardly been threatening so far, more pantomime.
Hovland vs Morikawa
Hole 4, Europe 2UP
The Americans have huge problems already.
Hovland with a par putt, this would be enough for the hole. Walks that in almost as soon as it left the blade. He too moves two up.
Rahm vs Scheffler
Hole 5, Europe 2UP
Both players in a good position here, just short of the green on the driveable par-four.
Brilliant chip from Rahm, rolls up to about a foot. That will be conceded. Scheffler’s isn’t bad but he’s still left himself with work to do for birdie.
This is not a range he likes… missed! Yet another short one missed and Rahm is two to the good.
Fitzpatrick vs Homa
Hole 1, Europe 1UP
Matt Fitzpatrick makes putts. That is what he does.
And that’s what he does here, rolls that one in for a three and puts a bit more blue on the board. Europeans have flown out of the blocks.