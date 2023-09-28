England rugby legend and Arsenal icon show off golf skills ahead of Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup starts tomorrow with Europe aiming to hit back after the USA’s dominant win two years ago.
Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson must decide on their pairings later this afternoon for the Friday morning foursomes as a packed schedule begins early.
European stars Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm appear ready to lead a new generation for European golf, with Robert McIntyre praising the world No 2 and 3: “It’s been brilliant, it’s been everything I have dreamed of. Going into that team room with what you would call superstars, they are just normal human beings. They have treated me unbelievably.”
Follow all the build-up to Marco Simone and updates and reaction from the opening ceremony when we will learn the matches to begin this historic event.
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
Zach Johnson tearing up here as he thanks a number of people for helping him on his golf journey.
A big moment for the USA captain, which stands alongside his Masters and Open titles.
He recalls his first Ryder Cup memory playing in 2006 and playing against Darren Clarke at the K Club.
“I’ve learned more about myself and my game at the Ryder Cup than any other competition, it showcases all of the great things golf offers,” he adds.
“The Ryder Cup may be the perfect form of competition.”
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:29
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
“What an honour it is to be standing in front of you today,” says Zach Johnson, who even adds a few words in Italian, “grazie.”
“I can’t help but be reminded of the unique relationship between Italy and the USA.
“American life has been enriched by Italian immigrants who have come to our country.
“It continues today with the extraordinary influence of Italians on our culture and sport. Italy has given us so much and in a small way we hope we can give back to Italy.”
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:24
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
Europe are out, led by Luke Donald.
Now it’s time for the Italian national anthem.
The tricolore raised high over Marco Simone.
A proud moment for Francesco and Edoardo Molinari, vice-captains this week.
One of the most historic moments in Italian golf history is here.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:21
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
Here come the Americans, Zach Johnson and his 12 players stroll out onto the stage.
Look out for Sam Burns and his mullet, with U-S-A shaved into the side of his head, too.
It’s an otherwise fairly consistent outfit choice from the Americans.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:17
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
Some debate around Tom Grennan here, with music dividing Team Europe earlier this week.
Specifically around Viktor Hovland’s taste.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:11
‘Wrong day!’ Viktor Hovland lands hole-in-one at par-4 during Ryder Cup practice
Viktor Hovland landed an extraordinary hole-in-one on a par-4 on the final day of practice before the start of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
The European star aced the par-4 5th, a 302-yard hole that involves taking on a small greenside pond to the left of the fairway.
Unfortunately for Hovland, the Norwegian was using his second ball after firing his first from the tee into the right rough.
Yet when he took aim with a three-wood and found the cup, he was immediately surrounded by cheering teammates when fans by the green roared in celebration.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:06
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
Melissa Satta begins the opening ceremony, the presenter is the partner of Matteo Berrettini.
We’ll learn who the opening pairings are for tomorrow’s morning session.
Now for some music… Tom Grennan.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:02
Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony
The fan village is rocking now with the ceremony about to begin.
“Sweet Caroline” reverberates around Marco Simone and the players are here.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 15:01
Ryder Cup 2023
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 14:57
Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: What singles match do you want to watch on Sunday?
LO: Rory McIlroy vs Brooks Koepka feels like a collision of the alphas and is the sort of contest that can define a Ryder Cup.
JR: It’s always tricky lining up the realistic singles matches, and while nobody would complain about a Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas rematch from the first singles match in 2018, Tyrrell Hatton vs Brooks Koepka could prove a fiery encounter. With the Ryder Cup on the line, both men have personalities to bring intrigue alongside iron play that should bring plenty of roars around Marco Simone.
LB: There are almost too many mouthwatering match-ups to consider and I’m sorely tempted by a Scheffler vs Rahm rematch from four years ago but how about another revenge fixture: Rory McIlroy vs Wyndham Clark. It feels unlikely as McIlroy normally leads the Europeans out on Sunday and Clark is an almighty longshot to take that role but if the stars aligned, a rematch of US Open Sunday to see if the American could once again stun his more decorated opponent would be fascinating. Except this time, Rory wins.
BF: Scottie Scheffler vs Ludvig Aberg. The American made his name two years ago as a fresh-faced rookie when he dominated then World No.1 Jon Rahm to win 4&3 on Sunday. Now the world’s best player, Scheffler has that target on his back and a matchup against Europe’s breakthrough superstar rookie could present a mouthwatering watch on the final day in Rome.
Jack Rathborn28 September 2023 14:50