It’s fair to say that the SA80 has had a troubled history, with this British bullpup struggling to shake off its reputation as one of the worst modern military rifles. But how much does that matter when it comes to its various video game versions?

With the help of Keeper of Firearms & Artillery, Jonathan Ferguson, we’ve come to the Royal Armouries museum in the UK to take a proper British deep dive into the SA80’s history, and to see if this rifle’s reputation has influenced its virtual depictions.