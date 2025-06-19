Sabrina Carpenter fans may soon find themselves locking up their phones at her concerts after recent comments the singer-songwriter made to Rolling Stone.

“This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely,” Carpenter said when asked about the possibility of requiring concert-goers to drop their phones into pouches during her shows.

The “Espresso” singer said that her opinion on having phones at concerts changed after she attended a Silk Sonic concert in Las Vegas at which she had to lock up her own phone.

“I’ve never had a better experience at a concert,” Carpenter said.

“I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies — wasn’t alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful.”

Appearing on the latest cover of the magazine, Carpenter weighed in on a variety of topics including why she released a new album so soon after “Short n’ Sweet,” her new single “Manchild,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the intense scrutiny she and many other women face.

“I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now …. We’re in such a weird time where you would think it’s girl power, and women supporting women, but in reality, the second you see a picture of someone wearing a dress on a carpet, you have to say everything mean about it in the first 30 seconds that you see it,” she told Rolling Stone.

Carpenter’s latest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” recently made headlines for its provocative cover art, which was released on June 11. The image depicts the “Bed Chem” singer wearing a black dress, on all fours next to a man’s leg, with his hand clutching her hair.

Fans took to the internet to weigh in, with some calling the art “disturbing” and “not a very empowering image for women.” However, others viewed the album cover as a nod to “how women are regarded by certain men.”

As for constantly being commented on online, Carpenter told Rolling Stone, “When you get down the little rabbit hole is truly when people start commenting on you as a person or you physically. All of those things that you’re already thinking on a day-to-day basis. You don’t need a stranger from Arkansas to remind you.”