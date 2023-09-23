Sabudana Khichdi is a tasty and popular vrat dish made by cooking sago pearls along with peanuts, potato and tempering spices. Sabudana Khichdi is very quick to make with soaked sago pearls and is savored by everyone. Sabudana Khichdi Recipe is posted here with step by step pictures and video.

Sabudana Khichdi is quick to make and filling so best recommend to break a fast after pooja. This dish can be relished as a breakfast or as a snack. Sabudana Khichdi Recipe can be prepared in many ways & preferred choices and here I go with the tasty, non-sticky my version of Sabudana Khichdi.

About Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a popular vrat or fasting dish made commonly during Navarathri, Pradhosha and Shivrathri days. “Sabudana” are starchy pearl extracts of tapioca / cassava root.Since the pearls are extracted after dehydrating the root, soaking of sago is necessary before cooking it for any recipe.

I saw this recipe in a cookbook when I was having a pack of sago in hand so instantly tried it and happy to share with you here. It is almost 5-6 years now that we are regularly enjoying it for its taste & easiness.

Sabudana Khichdi – No onion no garlic fasting recipe

Yes – Sabudana Khichdi does not use onion or garlic as it is commonly made on fasting days. They get tastier while it is cooked with potato, cumin seeds, ginger, curry leaves and oil. Peanuts give a crunchy feel and flavor, green chili make it little spicier and lemon juice giving a tangy taste to the khichdi.

More khichdi/pongal recipes

Ingredients

Sabudana or Sago Pearls : Sago pearls are available in stores commonly in 2 forms – one transparent nylon type variety and another white starchy variety. Both the varieties could be used for this recipe, however the white & starchy variety is preferred and recommended. If you are using the transparent variety soaking overnight or a minimum of 6 hrs is necessary. If you are using the white variety soaking of 4 rs is enough. I have used white starchy variety for this recipe.

Sago pearls are available in stores commonly in 2 forms – one transparent nylon type variety and another white starchy variety. Both the varieties could be used for this recipe, however the white & starchy variety is preferred and recommended. If you are using the transparent variety soaking overnight or a minimum of 6 hrs is necessary. If you are using the white variety soaking of 4 rs is enough. I have used white starchy variety for this recipe. Peanuts : Buy peeled & roasted peanuts if it is available, else you may buy the skinned variety, roast them, peel the skin and use. If you are getting peeled roasted variety, dry roast for a minute till they develop brown spots. We can coarsely powder the peanuts and use or use as it is.

Buy peeled & roasted peanuts if it is available, else you may buy the skinned variety, roast them, peel the skin and use. If you are getting peeled roasted variety, dry roast for a minute till they develop brown spots. We can coarsely powder the peanuts and use or use as it is. Potato & other veggies : Use a small sized cubed potato for this recipe. Coconut is added for more taste – you can skip it if you do not prefer it or out of stock. Ginger, green chilli & curry leaves are finely chopped, tempered and added to the Khichdi. Lemon extract is added at the end of the cooking for lemon flavour and finally garnished with coriander leaves.

Use a small sized cubed potato for this recipe. Coconut is added for more taste – you can skip it if you do not prefer it or out of stock. Ginger, green chilli & curry leaves are finely chopped, tempered and added to the Khichdi. Lemon extract is added at the end of the cooking for lemon flavour and finally garnished with coriander leaves. Sugar, Spices and Oil : Sugar is completely optional. I have just used cumin seeds for spice and regular cooking oil (refined sunflower / groundnut / gingely) for making Khichdi.

How to make Sabudana Khichdi Step by Step

1.Measure 1 cup and take sago in a strainer.

2.Rinse it once and add it to bowl. Do not rinse for more time as it may start to dissolve.

3.Soak in little less than 1/2 cup water for 4 hours minimum. Water level should be just little above the immersing level – do not add more water.

4.Set aside covered for 4 hours.

5.Don’t add more water as it will become mushy. After the mentioned time if you see the sago must have absorbed the water well. After 4 hours you can fluff it up – should be slightly moist and not sticky.

6.If you press a pearl it should be easily mashable. If it is still hard then soak for 1 more hour.

7.Add 1/4 cup peanuts to a pan and roast it until golden brown. Switch off.

8.Cool down completely then transfer to a plate. Remove the skin from peanuts. Just rub with both your palms and blow away to remove the skin.

9.Transfer to a hand mortar and pestle and crush it roughly and set aside. It should be in small bits and pieces.

10.Heat 1 and 1/2 tbsp ghee – add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds let it splutter. Add 2 green chilies slitted, 1/4 teaspoon ginger chopped finely, few curry leaves. Give a quick saute.

11.Add 1 small potato cubed and saute until slightly golden.

12.Now add soaked sabudana or sago pearls along with salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

13.Saute for a minute.

14.Cook covered for 2 minutes.

15.Open – Saute and cook until the sago pearls turns transparent. Do not overcook then it may become rubbery.

16.Add crushed peanuts, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon coriander leaves.

17.Give a quick mix and switch off. Sabudana Khichdi is ready!

Serve it hot!

Expert Tips

Rinse sago well so that we are devoid of starchy feel and helps in getting non sticky Sabudana Khichdi.

You can even soak overnight too but in that case you should keep checking the water level, do not let it dry up sprinkle water as and when needed.

The water level should be just for the sago to immerse fully. This is a very important step, if you add more water then it will become mushy.

Soaking time depends on the quality of sago some becomes soft even within 3-4 hrs so make sure to check it at intervals.

Toss the sago well to avoid sticking to the bottom.

It may look sticking to each other further cooking will make it separate.

Serving & Storing

Sabudana Khichdi tastes great when it both hot & cold and keeps good for a day if coconut is not added. Enjoy as it is or with a chutney!

Sabudana Khichdi is a good choice for lunch box for kids and for morning travel. Refrigeration is not needed and you can microwave if you prefer it hot when using later.

FAQs

1.What is Sabudana Khichdi?

Sabudana Khichdi is a tasty and popular vrat dish made by cooking sago pearls with peanuts, potato and tempering spices.

2.Why is my khichdi mushy and sticky?

Sago pearls should be rinsed well before cooking. Also do not make the sago mushy by adding in more water while soaking to avoid stickiness.

3.My sago does not turn transparent?

If the sago is not soaked well then it will not get cooked properly. Make sure to soak at least for minimum 4 hours. Also check by pressing a sago pearl it should be soft.

4.Which variety of sago to use?

White starchy type sago is recommended for this recipe although nylon variety also can be used.

